Dylan Larkin's OT Goal Pushes USA Past Finland in 2019 IIHF Hockey Worlds

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

A Dylan Larkin overtime goal helped the United States earn an important 3-2 win over Finland in the IIHF hockey world championships.

The two teams were tied for the entire third period, but Larkin took it upon himself to end the game with just over a minute left in overtime:

Johnny Gaudreau and Brady Skjei also scored for Team USA, which now has five points through three games. Finland was undefeated through its first two but suffered its first loss of the tournament in overtime, giving them seven points in three games.

While Finland entered Monday's game with a lot more momentum, the United States looked like the better team early on.

Skjei needed only 50 seconds to score the game's first goal, while Gaudreau doubled the lead with a goal from a seemingly impossible angle:

However, Finland responded with two goals of its own, both assisted by Sakari Manninen. The second came on a power play by Niko Ojamaki after Colin White was called for cross-checking late in the second period.

The goalies took over from there, as Corey Schneider and Veini Vehvilainen ensured that nothing else got past them for the rest of regulation. In a tournament like this one, getting to overtime and earning at least one point is key toward advancing to the next stage.

Meanwhile, the United States wanted more, and Larkin was there to provide it with an impressive individual effort to seal the victory:

The Detroit Red Wings forward had two assists in the tournament to this point but scored his first goal in a clutch moment for the Americans.

The United States opened the hockey championships with a disappointing 4-1 loss to the hosts Slovakia, but the squad has responded with a pair of important wins. With only seven games to earn a spot in the quarterfinals, there isn't much more time for mistakes.

After one day off, the team will be back in action Wednesday against Great Britain. Finland will try to get back on track against Denmark when the teams play Thursday.