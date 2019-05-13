Kawhi Leonard's Historic Buzzer-Beater Sends Raptors to Eastern Conference Final

Kawhi Leonard made history with his game-winning buzzer-beater in Game 7 against the 76ers. The Raptors star joined Michael Jordan as the only player in postseason history to hit a game-winning buzzer-beater in a winner-take-all game.

Watch the video above for more about Leonard's playoff domination.

              

