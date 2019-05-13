Ex-Chiefs Head Coach Gunther Cunningham Dies at Age 72

Ex-Chiefs Head Coach Gunther Cunningham Dies at Age 72May 13, 2019
Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Gunther Cunningham died at the age of 72 on Saturday from cancer, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk and Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.
Cunningham spent two seasons as the head coach of the Chiefs (1999-00), going 16-16. He also served as the defensive coordinator of the Oakland Raiders (1992-93), defensive coordinator of the Chiefs (1995-98, 2004-08) and defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions (2009-13).
Statement from the Detroit Lions on the passing of Gunther Cunningham https://t.co/Flky2p2K9q
A number of people around the NFL paid their respects to Cunningham on Monday:
So sad to hear of the passing of one of the best coaches in the game, Gunther Cunningham. I went against him & his defense in practice everyday for 4yrs with the KC & it definitely made me a better player. He was intense & took it personally if you had any success vs his unit!
Rest In Peace, Gunther Cunningham, longtime NFL coach and one of the finest men in our business. Gunther’s first NFL coaching job was with the Colts beginning in ‘82, and he made the move to Indy. Our hearts and prayers are with Gunther’s family.
I have great respect for Gunther. Always learned a lot of football through conversations with him. Condolences to his family. https://t.co/fvJWDF5KcE
So sad to learn of the passing of Gunther Cunningham. I learned much from him during the three years he spent on Jeff Fisher’s staff and he was a good man. #Chiefs #Titans.
Cunningham began his coaching career in 1969 as a defensive line coach for the Oregon Ducks. After 12 seasons in college with Oregon, Arkansas, Stanford and California and one season coaching in the CFL for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Cunningham shifted to the NFL with the Baltimore Colts in 1982 as a defensive line and linebackers coach.
He spent three seasons with the Colts before serving as the defensive line coach of the San Diego Chargers (1985-90). He also spent one season as linebackers coach for the Raiders (1991). He was then promoted to defensive coordinator (1992-93).
Cunningham was born in Munich, Germany, in 1946 before his family emigrated to the United States when he was 10 years old. He quickly took to football, playing college ball at Oregon as a linebacker and kicker.
