WWE's Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins Confirm They're Dating After Weeks of Rumors

WWE's Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins Confirm They're Dating After Weeks of RumorsMay 13, 2019
Three of WWE's four most prestigious belts are held by one power couple.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have confirmed their relationship after weeks of speculation:
Seth Rollins @WWERollins
I guess I’m allowed to post this now.... @beckylynchwwe ? https://t.co/6vRaPP7Sgq
SEScoops @sescoops
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have gone public as #WWE's latest power couple https://t.co/LO02NPeGNF https://t.co/LBm26WYJXU
The photo taken appears to be after Rollins' WrestleMania 35 win over Brock Lesnar, where he won the Universal Championship. Lynch would capture the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships later that night.
