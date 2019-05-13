WWE's Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins Confirm They're Dating After Weeks of Rumors

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2019

COLOGNE, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 07: Seth Rollins during the WWE Live Show at Lanxess Arena on November 7, 2018 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)
Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Three of WWE's four most prestigious belts are held by one power couple.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have confirmed their relationship after weeks of speculation:

The photo taken appears to be after Rollins' WrestleMania 35 win over Brock Lesnar, where he won the Universal Championship. Lynch would capture the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships later that night. 

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

