WWE's Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins Confirm They're Dating After Weeks of Rumors

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Three of WWE's four most prestigious belts are held by one power couple.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have confirmed their relationship after weeks of speculation:

The photo taken appears to be after Rollins' WrestleMania 35 win over Brock Lesnar, where he won the Universal Championship. Lynch would capture the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships later that night.

