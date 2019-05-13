NBA Mock Draft 2019: Latest 1st-Round Projections for Best Prospects

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The future of several NBA teams could soon be decided by ping-pong balls and random number combinations.

The draft lottery is on the docket for Tuesday night.

The possibilities feel more open than ever, as format changes adopted this season level the playing field with how it disperses the odds of selecting at the top. For instance, the team with the worst record previously had a 25 percent chance of winning the lottery. Now, those with the three worst records each have a 14 percent chance of striking it rich.

Which fortunate franchise will get the right bounces to deliver the No. 1 pick and presumably Zion Williamson? Let's look into our crystal ball with our latest mock draft and the hypothetical fits of our top three picks.

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, PF/C, Duke

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: RJ Barrett, SG/SF, Duke

3. Phoenix Suns: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

4. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

5. Atlanta Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Virginia

6. Washington Wizards: Cam Reddish, SG/SF, Duke

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

8. Memphis Grizzlies: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

9. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas Mavericks): Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

10. Minnesota Timberwolves: PJ Washington, PF/C, Kentucky

11. Los Angeles Lakers: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

12. Charlotte Hornets: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

13. Miami Heat: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento Kings): Brandon Clarke, PF/C, Gonzaga

15. Detroit Pistons: Sekou Doumbouya, SF/PF, France

16. Orlando Magic: Keldon Johnson, SG/SF, Kentucky

17. Brooklyn Nets: Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia

18. Indiana Pacers: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

19. San Antonio Spurs: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga

20. Boston Celtics (via Los Angeles Clippers): Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF, Iowa State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

22. Boston Celtics: KZ Okpala, SF/PF, Stanford

23. Utah Jazz: Nassir Little, SF/PF, North Carolina

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston Rockets): Mfiondu Kabengele, PF/C, Florida State

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets): Luguentz Dort, SG/SF, Arizona State

28. Golden State Warriors: Grant Williams, PF/C, Tennessee

29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors): Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

Draft order via Tankathon.com

Zion Williamson To New York Knicks

The Knicks say if the lottery gods shine upon them, they know exactly how to act.

"If we win the lottery, do we know who we're taking? Yes," Knicks coach David Fizdale said on the "Dan Patrick Show," via Marc Berman of the New York Post.

That should probably be the case for everyone, as the 6'7", 285-pound Williamson appears a cut above the rest. He has a once-in-a-generation combo of size and athleticism, plus he has the skills to support his place atop most mock drafts. During his one-and-done year at Duke, he averaged 22.6 points on 68.0 percent shooting, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 2.1 assists and 1.8 blocks.

The one question with the Knicks is whether they'd keep Williamson or use him as a trade chip in a possible Anthony Davis blockbuster. With New York dreaming of a Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving pairing, Williamson could work as either a hyper-athletic third wheel or the centerpiece of a mega move that nets the Knicks another accelerator in their race back to title contention.

RJ Barrett To Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The Cavs don't have many keepers for their post-LeBron James rebuild, but Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman likely make the cut. Slotting the smooth scoring guard Barrett in between them could solidify their perimeter rotation going forward.

As an 18-year-old, Barrett paced the top-seeded Blue Devils in points (22.6) and minutes (35.3). He trailed only Williamson in player efficiency rating (23.3) and win shares (6.5), per Sports-Reference.com.

Barrett's prospect profile has a few worrisome areas. He showed a troubling trend of developing tunnel vision late in games, and his three-ball never quite came around (30.8 percent).

But he checks off enough boxes for teams to peg him as an opening night contributor and long-time starter. If he sharpens his outside shooting and distributing, he has as much upside as any prospect not named Zion Williamson in this class.

Ja Morant To Phoenix Suns

Congratulations, Phoenix—your agonizing point guard search is finally over.

The on-paper fit is so snug, there's been talk of Morant potentially surpassing everyone on their draft board.

"Sources around the NBA are buzzing that Morant is actually the player the Suns prefer to end up with," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote. "Particularly, [general manager James] Jones is thought to be a fan of the dynamic lead guard."

Morant shares several similarities with eight-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook from their explosive athleticism and willingness to attack to their across-the-board statistical impact. Morant's second season at Murray State was nothing short of a head-turner, as he averaged 24.5 points, 10.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds, while triple-doubling three different times.

The Suns could be a point guard away from taking a significant step up the standings. Between Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson, their roster looks strong at every other position. If they see Morant as the final piece of their puzzle, it isn't hard to imagine they value him over everyone.