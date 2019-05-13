PGA Championship, NBA Draft Lottery, NHL and NBA Playoffs and More to Watch

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

It's a good week when the conference final stage of both the NBA and NHL playoffs takes a backseat to other events around the sports world. This week will crown the year's second major champion in golf, award the top pick in this summer's NBA Draft, determine a winner in the German Bundesliga title race, and give a trophy to the top women's soccer club in Europe. Let's dive in.

Must Watch: PGA Championship

It’s major time once again, but with a twist as the PGA Championship begins this week. Formerly the last major tournament of the season, the PGA was last played in May in 1949. The 2019 edition will be played at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. The defending champion is American Brooks Koepka. Tiger Woods enters the tournament one month after his monumental win at the Masters to begin the major season. Koepka and Woods are the favorites, each entering play at +800, according to Caesars. They’re trailed by Justin Thomas (+1000), Dustin Johnson (+1100), Rory McIlroy (+1300), and Rickie Fowler (+1600).

Coverage begins Thursday, and there are a variety of ways to watch. Beginning Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. ET, you can stream featured groups, featured holes, all day on PGAChampionship.com and the PGA Championship App as well as on B/R Live online and the app. For the weekend, that same streaming coverage begins at 11 a.m. and runs through the end of play. Broadcast coverage is on TNT from 1-7 p.m. on Thursday and 1-7:30 p.m. on Friday. Weekend coverage begins on TNT from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday then shifts to CBS from 2-7 p.m. for remainder of afternoon and evening play.

In addition to the group pictured above, notable tee times and groups for the first and second rounds include: Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, and Jordan Spieth (1:16 p.m. Thursday, 7:51 a.m. Friday), Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, and Justin Rose (8:02 a.m. Thursday, 1:27 p.m. Friday), Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, and Adam Scott (7:40 a.m. Thursday, 1:05 p.m. Friday) and Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and Jason Day (1:38 p.m. Thursday, 8:13 a.m. Friday). View Rounds 1 and 2 tee times and groups for the entire field here, and find out everything you need to know about this week’s PGA Championship here.

Watch This: NBA Draft Lottery

Somehow in the midst of the playoffs, the most exciting night in the NBA this week will revolve around ping-pong balls, not basketballs. Tuesday night is lottery night, and while the draft lottery generally is a fun night for teams that didn’t make the postseason, it’s especially more significant this season because of the player who is almost a lock to be the No. 1 pick: Zion Williamson.

The NBA Draft Lottery airs live from Chicago Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. This is the first year of changes to the lottery process aimed to disrupt tanking, in which the three lowest-finishing teams all have the same 14-percent chance of getting the first-overall pick, as opposed to the league’s worst team having much better odds than the rest of the teams. The Knicks, Cavaliers, and Suns all have that 14 percent chance, followed by the Bulls at 12.5% and Hawks at 10.5%. The team with the worst record, the Knicks, can receive no lower than the fifth pick. The Suns won the draft lottery last season. This is how the whole process works and how each pick is determined on draft night. And to see who the lottery teams are sending to represent them on stage, go here. May the ping pong balls bounce in your favor.

More to Watch This Week

1. NBA Playoffs: Conference Finals



It’s conference finals time in the NBA, and the top seeds on each side have made it through to the final four. The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors will each have home-court advantage in series that begin this week. They’ll face the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively, after each of those teams won a pair of EPIC Game 7s on Sunday.

The Eastern Conference Finals will be exclusively on TNT, while the Western Conference Finals will air on ESPN. Here’s how things will begin this week (all times Eastern):

Western Conference Finals

Game 1: Tuesday 9 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday 9 p.m.

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 1: Wednesday 8:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday 8:30 p.m.

For the full conference finals series schedule, go here.



2. Stanley Cup Playoffs: Conference Finals

Conference finals have already begun on the ice and will alternate every night this week. The Boston Bruins got out to a 2-0 series lead at home against the Carolina Hurricanes, while the San Jose Sharks hosted and defeated the St. Louis Blues in Game 1.

Each game during the week will be on NBCSN, with a potential Saturday game on NBC.

Western Conference Finals

Game 2: Monday 9 p.m.

Game 3: Wednesday 8 p.m.

Game 4: Friday 8 p.m.

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 3: Tuesday 8 p.m.

Game 4: Thursday 8 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday 7:15 p.m.



3. HBO Sports Presents: What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali

Go inside one of the greatest athletes of all-time with this two-part documentary about Muhammad Ali that will air in its entirety Tuesday at 8 p.m. on HBO.

HBO Sports/courtesy

Executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, the documentary chronicles the life of Ali as he became a boxing legend and iconic activist. Watch James and Carter discuss Ali’s legacy in this preview trailer.

4. German Bundesliga Decision Day

The final of the big-four European football title races will come to a close this weekend. Bayern Munich has 75 points and leads Borussia Dortmund by two ahead of the final matchday on Saturday. Every league match will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and play simultaneously. Bayern clinches with a win or draw at home, while Dortmund needs an away win and some help.

Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Fox

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS1

What's on B/R Live This Week

1. UEFA Champions League Women’s Final

After an insane week of UEFA Champions League semifinals, the fun continues on B/R Live this Saturday with the Women’s UCL Final between two European powerhouses.

Lyon and Barcelona will kick off at 12 p.m. ET from Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary. The French club is one of the best in history, having won the last three Champions League trophies. The current side will be seeking its fourth treble, having already won the league and domestic cup. Barcelona finished second in the Spanish league but made it through the UCL knockout round to become the first club from Spain to reach the final stage. Coverage begins with pre-match warmups and festivities at 11:15 a.m. Watch the UCL Women’s Final on B/R Live here.

2. NLL Finals Game 1

The best-of-three NLL Finals are set after the completion of the division finals over the weekend. The Calgary Roughnecks will represent the West while the Buffalo Bandits will represent the East. Calgary has not won the Cup since 2009, the year after Buffalo’s last title in 2008.

The Bandits finished 14-4 in the regular season, the best record in the league, and will host Game 1 and a potential Game 3. Game 1 is Saturday at 7:30 p.m, and coverage begins with NLL Finals Pregame LIVE at 7 p.m. Watch the show and the game live right here on B/R Live.

3. ONE Championship: Enter the Dragon

There will be significant United States flair on the mat in ONE: Enter the Dragon live from Singapore on Friday morning. American Sage Northcutt makes his ONE debut in a Welterweight bout against Brazil’s Cosmo Alexandre.

Northcutt’s matchup is part of the main card that will begin at 7 a.m. ET on B/R Live. The main event in the Championship Card is the Lightweight World Championship between Shinya Aoki of Japan and Christian Lee of Singapore. Check out the full event card here. Watch ONE: Enter the Dragon here on B/R Live.

4. World Armwrestling League

WAL is back on B/R Live this Thursday night at 8 p.m. with Supermatch Showdown 502 from Baltimore (Watch here). The main event features Matt Mask against Todd Hutchings. Hutchings will look to bounce back from his defeat in the main event of WAL 501 in Pittsburgh.

5. Team USA

After a tough last weekend being shutout by two of the best teams in the world, USA Field Hockey returns to the turf in Women’s FIH Pro League play against China on Saturday night (7 p.m., Watch here). The Americans are still in search of their first win in league play, and Saturday’s match will be their third of a four-game homestand.

Quick Catch Up

1. Don’t Poke the Splash Brother

Despite playing without the injured Kevin Durant, the Warriors clinched a spot in the Western Conference Finals after Steph Curry, who had faced tons of criticism for a couple lackluster games in the series, went off for 33 points in the second half in the road win over the Rockets. It was already an incredible win for Curry and Golden State, but it was made even more sweet for them because of a story that emerged after the game ended. Curry went to Houston’s Toyota Center the night before the game for a shootaround, but Rockets’ guard Chris Paul kicked him off the court, even with a Warriors manager having reserved the timeslot and Curry offering to shoot only on half of the court. Well, that super petty move super backfired. Listen to how Curry and Draymond Green celebrated the win the next night:

2. Premier League Champions

Manchester City and Liverpool took the EPL race down to the final day, with City needing a win to clinch the title no matter the Reds result. Playing simultaneously, both teams won, which meant Manchester City claimed the trophy for the second season in a row, securing the highest two-season point total in Premier League history. After its dramatic midweek comeback win against Barcelona, Liverpool’s last remaining hope for a title this season is to claim European glory in the Champions League Final against Tottenham. Man City won the league on the strength of an absurd final stretch of 14 match wins in a row.

3. Let’s hear it for the Moms

Here’s a look at some of the best sports moments from Mother's Day:

