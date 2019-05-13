Video: Watch TAMU Hurdler Infinite Tucker 'Superman' Dive to Win SEC Title Race

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2019

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 07: A generic image of a sprinter during the Queensland Track Classic on March 7, 2015 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Glenn Hunt/Getty Images)
Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Infinite Tucker.

Not only can he leap hurdles in a single bound, Tucker found a unique way to win gold when he pipped Texas A&M team-mate Robert Grant to the finish line in the men's 400-metre hurdle event at the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships:

The "Superman" dive carried him across the line to victory, ensuring he went one better than last year in this event when he won silver.

Tucker was delighted to have picked up the win this time around:

Landing face-first on the track looked painful and he may have some bruises to show for it, but it was evidently worth it for the gold.

Related

    Report: Cavs Hire U-M's John Beilein 🚨

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Report: Cavs Hire U-M's John Beilein 🚨

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    The First-Ever Game 7 Buzzer-Beater Will Never Be Forgotten

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The First-Ever Game 7 Buzzer-Beater Will Never Be Forgotten

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    76ers Need to Keep Core Together, Run It Back

    Corner fadeaway gives Leonard 41 points and a trip to the ECFs

    Featured logo
    Featured

    76ers Need to Keep Core Together, Run It Back

    Corner fadeaway gives Leonard 41 points and a trip to the ECFs

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    CJ Gives Blazers a Puncher's Chance vs. Dubs

    Featured logo
    Featured

    CJ Gives Blazers a Puncher's Chance vs. Dubs

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report