Video: Watch TAMU Hurdler Infinite Tucker 'Superman' Dive to Win SEC Title Race

Video: Watch TAMU Hurdler Infinite Tucker 'Superman' Dive to Win SEC Title RaceMay 13, 2019
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Infinite Tucker.
Not only can he leap hurdles in a single bound, Tucker found a unique way to win gold when he pipped Texas A&M team-mate Robert Grant to the finish line in the men's 400-metre hurdle event at the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships:
SEC Network @SECNetwork
He went full Superman! @aggietrk's Infinite Tucker goes ALL OUT for the gold. #SCtop10 https://t.co/gEr05kdPd9
The "Superman" dive carried him across the line to victory, ensuring he went one better than last year in this event when he won silver.
Tucker was delighted to have picked up the win this time around:
Texas A&M Track and Field @aggietrk
Comments from Infinite Tucker on his diving victory in the SEC 400m hurdles. https://t.co/PhCOb2ozzO
Landing face-first on the track looked painful and he may have some bruises to show for it, but it was evidently worth it for the gold.
