Video: Watch TAMU Hurdler Infinite Tucker 'Superman' Dive to Win SEC Title Race

Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Infinite Tucker.

Not only can he leap hurdles in a single bound, Tucker found a unique way to win gold when he pipped Texas A&M team-mate Robert Grant to the finish line in the men's 400-metre hurdle event at the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships:

The "Superman" dive carried him across the line to victory, ensuring he went one better than last year in this event when he won silver.

Tucker was delighted to have picked up the win this time around:

Landing face-first on the track looked painful and he may have some bruises to show for it, but it was evidently worth it for the gold.