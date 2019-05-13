UFC 238: Previewing the Biggest and Best Fights Set for Chicago

4 of 4

Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier will fight later this year to unify the lightweight titles. Without question or debate, Ferguson vs. Cerrone is a title eliminator with the winner becoming the unquestioned next title challenger.

Cerrone has not lost since becoming a father, and he has looked better than ever. He is on a three-fight streak that has each garnered him a post-fight bonus. Ferguson had his interim title stripped due to injury, but he returned in October with another excellent performance.

Ferguson's creativity and penchant for violence mesh beautifully with Cerrone's style. This fight could main event a Fight Night card, but instead, we get it to help stack UFC 238's main card.

The bright lights and high stakes of the fight will not bother either man. In fact, it will only enhance their performance as they perform best under pressure. This fight is right at the top of the list when looking for a potential Fight of the Night and could end up being the wildest fight of the year.

Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan

The bantamweight title will get sorted out in the main event, and this fight will help fix some of the muddy waters on the back-end of the top 10. Rivera comes in as the No. 7-ranked contender while Yan checks in at No. 9.

Yan is the prospect to watch in the division. A win could set him up for a title eliminator in the fall. Rivera is hoping to stop his rise, get back in the win column and make his own case for a title eliminator in the new, wide-open division.

This scrap has big implications and could be a coming out party for Yan.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso

Two of the most well-liked strawweights will compete in an attempt to get back in the win column and march up the 115-pound ranks.

Kowalkiewicz, a former title challenger, has suffered back-to-back losses to Jessica Andrade and Michelle Waterson. A win would keep her in the hunt and give her some momentum moving forward. Grasso has split her UFC appearances at 2-2 and is coming off a loss to Suarez. Both women need this win to regain favor in the division.

Perhaps most importantly for fans, it should be a fun scrap. These are two volume strikers who get after it. Grasso was a highly touted prospect coming out of Invicta FC, but she has struggled to meet the expectations that surrounded her. Kowalkiewicz has already been to the top of the division, and she still has time to get another chance to wear gold.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz

This is the third potential title eliminator on the card. Sterling as passed by for a shot at the vacant title, but the No. 3-ranked contender is right on the door step. Another win and he will be undeniable. And Munhoz, ranked No. 4, made his claim with a knockout over Cody Garbrandt.

Raphael Assuncao is the No. 3-ranked contender, but he was stopped by Moraes in February. Sterling and Munhoz are the only options for being the next title challenger. They know what is at stake. There isn't someone else waiting to leap frog them with one big finish. This is it.

Sterling has finally come into his own and lived up to the billing he entered the UFC with while Munhoz has been the quiet storm building steadily over time.

Two title fights, three title eliminators. UFC 238 is a can't miss event with the most at stake.