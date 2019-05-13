ACC Baseball Tournament 2019: Bracket, Schedule, Format, Team Rosters, Standings

John Amis/Associated Press

The ACC is in a bit of a College World Series drought, but the conference's teams will be looking to end that within the next six weeks.

Since Virginia won the national championship in 2015, no ACC team has been to the College World Series finals. The Cavaliers also made it the year before, when they lost to Vanderbilt. Prior to that, the last ACC school to reach the finals was North Carolina, which finished as the runner-up in both 2006 and 2007.

This year, several schools should have the opportunity to represent the ACC well with a potential deep run through the College World Series. Georgia Tech and Louisville are both in the top 10 in D1Baseball.com's RPI rankings, with Miami and North Carolina also in the top 25.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming ACC tournament and baseball in the conference this season.

Bracket

An official tournament bracket is available at TheACC.com.

Standings

There are still regular-season games to be played, but here's how the ACC standings looked entering Monday.

Atlantic Division

Louisville 40-12 overall (19-8 conference)

NC State 39-14 (16-11)

Florida State 34-18 (16-11)

Clemson 30-22 (13-14)

Wake Forest 28-22 (12-14)

Notre Dame 22-26 (12-15)

Boston College 26-25 (10-17)

Coastal Division

Georgia Tech 35-15 (17-10)

Miami 36-15 (16-10)

North Carolina 36-15 (16-11)

Duke 29-21 (14-13)

Virginia 29-21 (12-15)

Virginia Tech 25-25 (8-19)

Pittsburgh 20-31 (7-20)

Schedule

All times ET. All games will be televised on RSN/ACCN Extra unless otherwise noted.

Pool Play Group A: No. 1 seed, No. 8 seed, No. 12 seed

Pool Play Group B: No. 2 seed, No. 7 seed, No. 11 seed

Pool Play Group C: No. 3 seed, No. 6 seed, No. 10 seed

Pool Play Group D: No. 4 seed, No. 5 seed, No. 9 seed

Tuesday, May 21

Pool Play 1, 11 a.m.

Pool Play 2, 3 p.m.

Pool Play 3, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Pool Play 4, 11 a.m.

Pool Play 5, 3 p.m.

Pool Play 6, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Pool Play 7, 11 a.m.

Pool Play 8, 3 p.m.

Pool Play 9, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Pool Play 10, 11 a.m.

Pool Play 11, 3 p.m.

Pool Play 12, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Semifinal 1: Pool A winner vs. Pool D winner, 1 p.m.

Semifinal 2: Pool B winner vs. Pool C winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Championship, noon, ESPN2

Rosters

Full rosters can be found on TheACC.com.

Here are the ACC players among the Top 100 2019 MLB draft prospects per MLBPipeline.com:

23. SS Will Wilson, NC State

24. SS Logan Davidson, Clemson

28. 1B/OF Michael Busch, North Carolina

49. 1B Logan Wyatt, Louisville

54. 3B Drew Mendoza, Florida State

65. LHP Graeme Stinson, Duke

88. C Kyle McCann, Georgia Tech

Format

For the third straight year, the ACC tournament will be conducted in a pool-play format.

The field of 12 teams will be divided into four pools of three based on seeding. As those teams compete against each other over a span of four days, the winner from each pool will advance to the semifinals.

The tournament will then proceed like a normal single-elimination tourney, with the semifinal winners advancing to the championship game on May 26. The ACC tournament champion will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.