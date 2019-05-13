NBA Draft 2019: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Prospects' Pre-Lottery Landing Spots

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

With an incredible last-second shot sent the Toronto Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, we're down to four teams in the NBA playoffs. Their eyes are still on the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, while the other 26 turn their attention to the NBA draft.

A big step in the draft process will occur on Tuesday night, when the first four draft slots will be determined by the draft lottery.

The 14 teams who did not make the postseason will have a shot at those first four selections, though the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns—the three teams with the worst records—have the best chances at 14 percent.

The rest of the draft order will be determined by reverse order of regular season record. Here's a look at how the draft—scheduled for June 20—could unfold, according to reverse record order, along with a look at some of the draft's top prospects not named Zion Williamson.

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. Phoenix Suns: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

5. Atlanta Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, SF, Virginia

6. Washington Wizards: Cam Reddish, SF, Duke

7. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

8. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas): Rui Hachimura, SF/PF, Gonzaga

9. New Orleans Pelicans: Sekou Doumbouya, PF/SF, Limoges CSP

10. Minnesota Timberwolves: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

11. Los Angeles Lakers: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

12. Charlotte Hornets: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

13. Miami Heat: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento): Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

15. Detroit Pistons: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

16. Brooklyn Nets: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

17. Orlando Magic: Keldon Johnson, SG/SF, Kentucky

18. Indiana Pacers: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

19. Boston Celtics (from Los Angeles Clippers): Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

20. San Antonio Spurs: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

21. Boston Celtics: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

22. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

23. Utah Jazz: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

25. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston): Talen Horton-Tucker, SF, Iowa State

26. Portland Trailblazers: Mfiondu Kabengele, C, Florida State

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver): Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State

28. Golden State Warriors: Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Admiral Schofield, SG, Tennessee



RJ Barrett, SG, Duke

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

It's already looking like Duke's Williamson will be the first overall pick, almost regardless of who winds up with it. He combines rare ability with a charming personality and face-of-the-franchise potential.

Williams' college teammate, RJ Barrett, is an equally intriguing prospect, even if he doesn't appear to be as much of an obvious choice. He's a more traditional scorer who can put up points in bunches—he averaged 22.8 per game in 2018.

Barrett is seemingly ready made to boost an NBA offense.

"Despite not being extraordinarily explosive—like his college teammate Zion Williamson—Barrett is ultra-skilled, possessing outstanding footwork and body control," Josh Cohen of NBA.com wrote. "What makes him so unique for his age is that he already has an advanced Eurostep, which allows him to weave around defenders and score through traffic."

If a team isn't able to land Williamson, the 6'7" Barrett should be viewed as more than an acceptable consolation prize.

Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Though he began the 2018 season as a less-heralded prospect than either Williamson or Barrett, Murray State's Ja Morant came into his own as one of the most exciting players in this draft class. For teams in need of a true point guard, he could be an even more enticing option than either of the former Blue Devils.

Morant does a little bit of everything that a point man should do well. He's a dangerous scorer in his own right—he averaged 24.5 points per game in 2018—but he also has the necessary court vision to distribute the ball in stride.

Morant averaged 10.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game during the season. He also doesn't lack for confidence.

"I just play with this chip on my shoulder coming from being under the radar in high school and stuff," Morant said, per Steve Serby of the New York Post. "That’s my mentality, just a killer mentality."

If there's a player who can knock Williamson out of the No. 1 slot, it's probably Morant.

Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Here's another name to keep an eye on if your favorite team is in need of a point guard. Though Vanderbilt's Darius Garland isn't usually named along with the draft's top prospects, this is more due to his 6'2" frame and modest profile playing at Vandy than it is his talent level. Garland has the tools to make an immediate impact.

While he averaged a solid 16.2 points per game in 2018, Garland didn't exactly take over games the way Williamson, Morant or even Barrett could at times. However, he's a clean shooter with tremendous ball control who can strike from virtually anywhere.

"The 19-year-old, a master at creating space off the dribble, has a smooth step-back jumper and a soft touch on floaters. With supremely good handles, Garland changes speed and direction extremely well," NBA.com's Cohen wrote.

With the NBA game becoming more wide open by the year, players like Garland are going to see increasing value. While it's unfair to compare him to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, he is a similar player who can potentially provide a similar impact for teams at the next level.