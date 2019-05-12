Look: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Makes Game of Thrones Cameo in Penultimate Episode

Look: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Makes Game of Thrones Cameo in Penultimate EpisodeMay 13, 2019
Aaron Rodgers has expanded his acting work from commercials to one of the most popular television shows of all time.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared in Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones, the second-to-last episode in the series. He didn't have much screen time but seemingly appeared briefly as an archer for the Lannister army.
Pat McAfee captured the image, with Rodgers standing third from the right:
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
Incredible performance tonight by Mr @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/NnETtVWkFi
Rodgers first hinted he would be a part of this episode during an interview at the Kentucky Derby:
Sam Alex @SamAlexRadio
OMG...thought he was joking @AaronRodgers12 @GameOfThrones @KentuckyDerby #GameofThrones https://t.co/fkDgBlFeGQ
Although it didn't end up being a big role, it is certainly an impressive credit for someone who plays football for his day job. His best acting in the past came in State Farm commercials.
The quarterback follows in the path of New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who also had a Game of Thrones cameo in 2017.
