AT&T Byron Nelson 2019: Sung Kang Secures 1st Career PGA Tour Win

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Sung Kang won the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, finishing two shots better than Matt Every and Scott Piercy.

This is the first PGA Tour victory of Kang's career and his third win overall. He went four under in Sunday's final round to end at 23 under for the tournament.

Here's a look at the top 10 finishers, with the full leaderboard available on PGATour.com.

2019 Wells Fargo Leaderboard

1. Sung Kang (-23)

T2. Matt Every (-21)

T2. Scott Piercy (-21)

4. Brooks Koepka (-20)

T5. Peter Uihlein (-17)

T5. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-17)

T5. Rory Sabbatini (-17)

T5. Tyler Duncan (-17)

T5. Matt Jones (-17)

T10. Justin Harding (-16)

T10. Sebastian Munoz (-16)

Kang wrapped up his Byron Nelson with a bogey on No. 18. That was more than enough to clinch his win, though.

The 31-year-old celebrated his triumph with his wife and son on the final hole.

Contending on the final day of a tournament isn't a familiar experience for Kang. In 158 events entering the Byron Nelson, he had 11 top-10 finishes and one runner-up result.

Kang wasn't rattled down the final stretch Sunday. He was two under on the front nine, closing out with a birdie on the ninth hole. His second-shot approach rolled mere inches wide of an eagle.

He opened the back nine with a birdie on No. 10 before taking a step backward by bogeying No. 12. A three-hole stretch helped seal the title for Kang. He reeled off three straight birdies between the 14th and 16th holes, which helped him open up a healthy gap on Every, Piercy and Brooks Koepka.

Consistency was the key for Kang in the final round. According to PGATour.com, he missed only two fairways and reached 14 greens in regulation. He also averaged 1.643 putts per GIR, his second-best round of the tournament.

Kang will savor this win for some time because it has consequences for the 2020 PGA Tour season. He is now qualified for the 2020 Masters, which will be his first appearance at the tournament.

Kang is also projected to climb 50 spots to 21st in the FedExCup standings, per PGATour.com. Despite tying for second, Every can take solace in the fact he's projected to move 51 spots higher to 55th.

Piercy and Koepka did everything they could to mount a charge on the final day but had too much ground to make up in too little time. Piercy's seven-under 64 was tied for the lowest score of the round, while Koepka was six under over the last 18 holes.

With the PGA Championship teeing off Thursday in Farmingdale, New York, many of golf's top stars opted to rest rather than make the trip to Dallas.

Jordan Spieth took part but did little to generate some much-needed momentum ahead of the season's second major.

Spieth required a miracle Sunday in order to chase down the leaders. He entered the day at 11 under and finished there after an even-par final round, earning a share of 29th place.