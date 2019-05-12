NCAA Lacrosse Tournament 2019: Quarterfinal Bracket, Schedule, Round 1 Results

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

The 2019 NCAA men's lacrosse championship opened Saturday and continued into Sunday, with eight games spread across the weekend.

Saturday didn't provide any surprises, with the four seeded teams moving on to the quarterfinals. The defending champion Yale Bulldogs are on track to retain their title following a 19-16 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The top-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions headline the teams in action Sunday. Penn State entered the tournament having lost just once, falling to Yale by one goal in February.

Here's a look at the results from the week and a recap of Sunday's play.

First-Round Results

Saturday, May 11

No. 8 Loyola (Maryland) beats Syracuse, 15-13

No. 5 Yale beats Georgetown, 19-16

No. 4 Penn beats Army, 13-8

No. 3 Virginia beats Robert Morris 19-10

Sunday, May 12

No. 1 Penn State beats UMBC, 25-10

No. 6 Towson vs. Maryland, 2:30 p.m. ET

No. 2 Duke vs. Richmond, 5 p.m. ET

No. 7 Notre Dame vs. Johns Hopkins, 7:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals Schedule

Saturday, May 18

No. 6 Towson/Maryland vs. No. 3 Virginia

No. 7 Notre Dame/Johns Hopkins vs. No. 2 Duke/Richmond

Sunday, May 19

No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 8 Loyola (Maryland)

No. 5 Yale vs. No. 4 Penn

Full tournament bracket is available on NCAA.com

Sunday Results

No. 1 Penn State 25, UMBC 10

The UMBC Retrievers men's basketball team made history in 2018, becoming the first No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The men's lacrosse team couldn't pull off a similar upset Sunday.

Penn State rolled to a 25-10 win, with Jack Kelly and Mac O'Keefe each scoring six goals.

UMBC actually drew first blood as Ryan Frawley gave the Terriers a one-goal lead at the 13:11 mark of the first period. Cole Willard didn't let the fun last long as he answered back with an equalizer shortly thereafter, and Nick Spillane gave the Nittany Lions a 2-1 advantage with 3:12 off the clock.

That was part of a four-goal unanswered streak by Penn State that helped the No. 1 seed grab control of the game.

UMBC remained within striking distance after the first period, trailing 7-4. By the end of the second period, though, the Nittany Lions were up 15-6, all but wiping out the chance of a Terriers comeback. They coasted to the finish line by outscoring UMBC 10-4 in the second half.