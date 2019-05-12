NCAA Lacrosse Tournament 2019: Quarterfinal Bracket, Schedule, Round 1 Results

NCAA Lacrosse Tournament 2019: Quarterfinal Bracket, Schedule, Round 1 ResultsMay 12, 2019
The 2019 NCAA men's lacrosse championship opened Saturday and continued into Sunday, with eight games spread across the weekend.
Saturday didn't provide any surprises, with the four seeded teams moving on to the quarterfinals. The defending champion Yale Bulldogs are on track to retain their title following a 19-16 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.
The top-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions headline the teams in action Sunday. Penn State entered the tournament having lost just once, falling to Yale by one goal in February.
Here's a look at the results from the week and a recap of Sunday's play.
First-Round Results
Saturday, May 11
No. 8 Loyola (Maryland) beats Syracuse, 15-13
No. 5 Yale beats Georgetown, 19-16
No. 4 Penn beats Army, 13-8
No. 3 Virginia beats Robert Morris 19-10
Sunday, May 12
No. 1 Penn State beats UMBC, 25-10
No. 6 Towson vs. Maryland, 2:30 p.m. ET
No. 2 Duke vs. Richmond, 5 p.m. ET
No. 7 Notre Dame vs. Johns Hopkins, 7:30 p.m. ET
Quarterfinals Schedule
Saturday, May 18
No. 6 Towson/Maryland vs. No. 3 Virginia
No. 7 Notre Dame/Johns Hopkins vs. No. 2 Duke/Richmond
Sunday, May 19
No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 8 Loyola (Maryland)
No. 5 Yale vs. No. 4 Penn
Sunday Results
No. 1 Penn State 25, UMBC 10
The UMBC Retrievers men's basketball team made history in 2018, becoming the first No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The men's lacrosse team couldn't pull off a similar upset Sunday.
Penn State rolled to a 25-10 win, with Jack Kelly and Mac O'Keefe each scoring six goals.
UMBC actually drew first blood as Ryan Frawley gave the Terriers a one-goal lead at the 13:11 mark of the first period. Cole Willard didn't let the fun last long as he answered back with an equalizer shortly thereafter, and Nick Spillane gave the Nittany Lions a 2-1 advantage with 3:12 off the clock.
NCAA Lacrosse @NCAALAX
And @PennStateMLAX takes the first lead of the game!! Nick Spillane finds the back of the net. #NCAALAX Q1 | PENN STATE 2 | UMBC 1 https://t.co/y1maJyUTXU
That was part of a four-goal unanswered streak by Penn State that helped the No. 1 seed grab control of the game.
NCAA Lacrosse @NCAALAX
Dylan Foulds with a ZINGER for @PennStateMLAX!!! #NCAALAX Q1 | UMBC 1 | PENN STATE 4 https://t.co/MW7f9dclgx
UMBC remained within striking distance after the first period, trailing 7-4. By the end of the second period, though, the Nittany Lions were up 15-6, all but wiping out the chance of a Terriers comeback. They coasted to the finish line by outscoring UMBC 10-4 in the second half.
