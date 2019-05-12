IPL Final 2019 Results: Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings on Last Ball

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Mumbai Indians (149/8) beat Chennai Super Kings (148/7) by a single run in a thriller to win the 2019 Indian Premier League on Sunday. The final came down to the last ball, with Lasith Malinga taking the wicket of Shardul Thakur.

The four-time champions did excellent work with the ball, limiting Chennai's vaunted attack throughout the middle overs. Super Kings pushed the pace in the last five overs, however, and a key mistake from Quinton de Kock had them on the verge of winning. With two needed from the last ball, Malinga came up with a massive wicket to win.

Mumbai continued their run of dominance in odd-numbered years, previously winning the title in 2013, 2015 and 2017. They're now the most successful team in IPL history, winning one more championship than Chennai.

Indians won the toss and opted to bat, in keeping with tradition between these teams, per Broken Cricket:

Mumbai started off hot, scoring 37 runs in the first four innings, but Chennai's bowlers soon took over. De Kock (29 from 17) was the first to lose his wicket in the fifth over, and the sixth was a wicket maiden, putting Super Kings in control.

Chennai continued their fine work with the ball through the middle overs, and Imran Tahir secured the 2019 purple cap by taking two wickets, even though he only bowled three overs.

MS Dhoni also made history as the IPL's best wicket-keeper:

Kieron Pollard found some success with his bat, scoring an unbeaten 41 from 25 balls to boost the total to 149.

After three tentative overs to start the chase, things got going in the fourth. Faf du Plessis teed off on Krunal Pandya for three straight boundaries, but he was stumped on the final ball:

Mumbai's bowlers took over from that point, limiting the big boundaries and steadily working the required run rate into the double digits. Rahul Chahar in particular was masterful, giving up just 14 runs in four overs and taking one wicket.

ESPN Cricinfo's Sreshth Shah believes he and Shreyas Gopal will be major weapons in future ODI series:

Big hitters Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu all failed to score double-digit runs, and entering the last five overs, the required run rate sat at 12.4.

Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo combined for 20 runs in the 16th over, but the 17th was brutal for Chennai's chances, as Jasprit Bumrah shut them down for just four runs. Watson then hit three sixes to put Chennai in pole position, with 18 needed from 12.

Bumrah took Bravo's wicket in the 19th, but a mistake from De Kock gave Chennai four byes from the final ball of the over, with nine needed for the win in the 20th.

It all came down to Malinga, who bowled a great over to keep Mumbai's chances alive. Two runs were needed from the final ball, and Thakur missed his swipe, ending the match.