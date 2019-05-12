Video: Watch Matthew Boling Set 100m Dash National Record at 10.13 Seconds

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images

Houston Strake Jesuit senior sprinter Matthew Boling set a national high school record at the Texas state high school track and field championships on Saturday, winning the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.13 seconds, per Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN.com.

The previous record was 10.15 seconds, set by Henry Neal in 1990.

It wasn't even Bolin's fastest time. He posted a 9.98-second run at the Texas 6A Region III boys meet, though as Khan noted, "The 4.2 mph tailwind meant that the time wouldn't count as an official record, but it is the fastest all-conditions time ever run by a high schooler."

"When I looked at the race before us and saw the wind was 1.3 [mph], I was like, 'Oh, I'm excited,'" Boling said of Saturday's run. "Because after last week everyone was like, 'Oh, the wind was illegal,' and stuff like that. So I'm like, 'All right, I'll just drop a fast time today.'"

And by fast time, he meant the fastest time ever for a United States high-school student.