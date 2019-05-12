Video: Watch Matthew Boling Set 100m Dash National Record at 10.13 Seconds

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2019

This photo taken on February 13, 2019 shows Japanese Paralympian Masayuki Higuchi during a training session at a track and field stadium in Noda, Chiba prefecture. - For Higuchi, a middle-distance athlete who competed at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, the most important aspect of the wheelchair is
TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images

Houston Strake Jesuit senior sprinter Matthew Boling set a national high school record at the Texas state high school track and field championships on Saturday, winning the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.13 seconds, per Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN.com.

The previous record was 10.15 seconds, set by Henry Neal in 1990.

It wasn't even Bolin's fastest time. He posted a 9.98-second run at the Texas 6A Region III boys meet, though as Khan noted, "The 4.2 mph tailwind meant that the time wouldn't count as an official record, but it is the fastest all-conditions time ever run by a high schooler."

"When I looked at the race before us and saw the wind was 1.3 [mph], I was like, 'Oh, I'm excited,'" Boling said of Saturday's run. "Because after last week everyone was like, 'Oh, the wind was illegal,' and stuff like that. So I'm like, 'All right, I'll just drop a fast time today.'"

And by fast time, he meant the fastest time ever for a United States high-school student. 

Related

    B/R Live: Koepka Holding Off DJ at PGA Championship

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B/R Live: Koepka Holding Off DJ at PGA Championship

    via B/R Live

    How Giannis Has Taken His Leadership to the Next Level

    💪 Dirk’s work ethic 😤 KG’s competitiveness ⭐ Harden’s franchise ownership ➡️ He was on the Bucks. ‘Now he is the Bucks’

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How Giannis Has Taken His Leadership to the Next Level

    💪 Dirk’s work ethic 😤 KG’s competitiveness ⭐ Harden’s franchise ownership ➡️ He was on the Bucks. ‘Now he is the Bucks’

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Players Who Could Shed the 'Bust' Label

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL Players Who Could Shed the 'Bust' Label

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Draymond Is the Dubs MVP Right Now

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Draymond Is the Dubs MVP Right Now

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report