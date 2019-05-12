IPL 2019: Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Averages and More After T20 Final

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by one run on Sunday to lift the 2019 Indian Premier League title and win a fourth championship in seven years.

Chennai failed to chase down Mumbai's lead of 149 despite Shane Watson's 80, which included eight fours and four sixes. Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten and contributed a vital 41 runs for Mumbai, while Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan scored 29 runs and 23 runs, respectively.

The two teams collided at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, and Mumbai beat Chennai for the second time in five days to underline their place as the top team in India.

Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner played no part in his side's play-off run—which ended in the first eliminator—but his 2019 total of 692 runs was sufficient to win this season's Orange Cap.

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kagiso Rabada also played no part in the finals following injury and led the IPL on wickets taken coming into Sunday's final (25). However, Imran Tahir got two outs against Mumbai to leapfrog his rival into first place and clinch this season's Purple Cap with 26 wickets.

Top Run-Scorers - Runs (Average)

1. David Warner (SRH) - 692 (69.20)

2. KL Rahul (KXIP) - 593 (53.90)

3. Quinton de Kock (MI) - 529 (35.26)

4. Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 521 (34.73)

5. Andre Russell (KK) - 510 (56.66)

Top Wicket-Takers - Wickets (Average)

1. Imran Tahir (CSK) - 26 (16.57)



2. Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 25 (14.72)

3. Deepak Chahar (CSK) - 19 (21.90)

4. Shreyas Gopal (RR) - 20 (17.35)

5. Khaleel Ahmed (SRH) - 19 (15.10)

Via IPLT20.com.

Mumbai Indians (149/8) beat Chennai Super Kings (148/7) by one run

Chennai were held off in their attempt to topple Mumbai at the last hurdle, with Watson and Shardul Thakar the last among their order to fall as the Indians were confirmed as champions for a fourth time.

One figure who has been with the franchise throughout its illustrious IPL history is Rohit Sharma, who hit 15 off 14. The 32-year-old earned praise from The Field after becoming the most successful captain in its history:

One end-of-season award that's long looked settled was the Orange Cap, and Warner saw his total run lead stay intact as he clinched the accolade for a third time.

Warner recently joined up with Australia's training camp ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup, and Hyderabad succumbed to an eliminator defeat against Delhi in his absence. The team sorely missed their batting star and posted a tribute video following his departure before the play-offs:

But there was some last-minute drama in the Purple Cap chase, and Tahir timed his bowls to perfection in finishing this season as the most prolific wicket-taker.

He took his tally for the season up to 26 after removing Suryakumar Yadav and Kishan from play, per CricTracker:

Tahir's total also highlighted his place as one of the IPL's all-time great spinners, per Cricbuzz:

The 40-year-old South Africa international has enjoyed some of his best cricket towards what is typically seen as a player's twilight years, and Tahir doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

Warner's Orange Cap victory ensures the award also remains with Sunrisers and has been won by a player from that team for the last three years in succession.