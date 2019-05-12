Matches to Make for Winners and Losers from UFC 237

0 of 6

MAURO PIMENTEL/Getty Images

We have a new strawweight queen. Jessica Andrade capped off UFC 237 in Rio with a memorable knockout over Rose Namajunas and started a new era in the division.

The winningest woman in UFC history got gold around her waist to validate her stature. Now she becomes the hunted in the division. Who's next?

The now former champion may have a case for a rematch, but is that the right call to make? Namajunas may have the pressure of being champion off her shoulders, but the other contenders behind her will still put a bullseye on her back.

In the co-main event, Jared Cannonier landed strong leg kicks that eventually broke former middleweight champion, Anderson Silva. "The Spider" collapsed in pain and had to be helped out of the Octagon. It was not a fluke injury. It was Cannonier's doing.

A long night ended tough for most Brazilians and longtime UFC vets, but the UFC will soldier on with or without them. The matchmakers will be hard at work determining the next steps for all involved, and we are here to play fantasy booker.

Grab a pen and paper and let's get work making matches for each winner and loser after UFC 237.