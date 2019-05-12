Anderson Silva Suffers Knee Injury in Loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC 237

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Anderson Silva did not make it out of the first round against Jared Cannonier during their UFC 237 fight Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro.

Cannonier scored the technical knockout with a kick to the inside of Silva's leg, which injured the 44-year-old's knee. According to MMAjunkie's Fernanda Prates, who was present at Jeunesse Arena, Silva said, "It broke."

After the loss, Silva apologized to the disappointed crowd:

Cannonier's MMA record improved to 12-4, with eight of those wins coming via knockout.

The 185-pounder started his post-fight interview in the Octagon by thanking Silva. "I really appreciate the opportunity to step in here," Cannonier said. "And he didn't have to fight me. He could have fought anybody he wanted to, and he accepted a fight with me."

As Cannonier spoke, the crowd booed. Silva's loss continued a trend for the Brazilians on Saturday night:

Silva had to be helped out of the Octagon and appeared unable to put any weight on his leg:

In 2013, still in his prime, Silva broke his leg during a championship fight against Chris Weidman and had to be taken away in a stretcher.

While Silva will go down as one of MMA's best, having won 22 fights by knockout and defended 10 titles, this injury may serve as the final blow to his career.