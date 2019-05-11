Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman Jr. Welterweight Title Fight Set for July 20

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 12, 2019

Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao poses for photos during a press conference shortly after arriving at the international airport in Manila on January 24, 2019, days after defeating US boxer Adrien Broner in Las Vegas. (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP) (Photo credit should read TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images)
TED ALJIBE/Getty Images

It turns out the rumors about Manny Pacquiao not fighting Keith Thurman Jr. were false.

Premier Boxing Champions announced Saturday that Pacquiao will square off with Thurman on July 20 for the WBA world welterweight championship.

Earlier this week, Sean Gibbons, an adviser to Pacquiao, disputed reports an agreement had been made for this fight, per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael:

"July 13 or July 20 is possible. The Senator is still working out his political duties here before making a final decision but is looking to returning to the ring in July. After the May 13 elections, the Senator will get in serious conversations to move to close a fight. Until he gets done with elections he is not committed to anything."

Pacquiao (61-7, two draws) must have felt confident about where things stand with the upcoming election in the Philippines to officially sign the contract.

July 20 will mark Pacquiao's first appearance since a unanimous-decision win over Adrien Broner in January to retain the WBA welterweight title. Pac-Man is just 7-4 in his last 11 fights dating back to 2012.

Thurman (29-0, one no-contest) defeated Josesito Lopez by majority decision on Jan. 26. It was his first match in nearly two years due to various injuries, including undergoing elbow surgery in May 2017.

