Million Dollar Mile: Week 4 Recap, Highlights of LeBron James, Tim Tebow's Show

Still trying to find its footing, CBS' Million Dollar Mile was back for its fourth episode Saturday evening after moving from Wednesdays to Saturdays on May 4.

Coincidentally, it is the premise of the show—hosted by Tim Tebow and produced by LeBron James' SpringHill Entertainment—to win up to $1 million on foot, as contestants take on a mile-long obstacle course through the streets of downtown Los Angeles while proven athletes, dubbed "Defenders," chase them.

Each contestant is granted a two-minute head start. However, should a Defender surpass a contestant on the course, the contestant is sent home empty-handed.

The first contestant to go for $1 million in Saturday's episode was Andy Stern, a group fitness teacher. "You're gonna get hit, you're gonna get hard, you're gonna get knocked down," the 29-year-old told the camera ahead of his race. "But it's actually not about what happens to you. It's how you react."

Stern reacted to Defender Veejay Jones by narrowly escaping the course after just one completed obstacle with $10,000.

Up next was former collegiate track athlete Chloe Levray, whom Defender Faye Stenning chased. Stenning ranked first in the global Spartan rankings in 2016.

Levray, who has a gymnastic background, decided to take on the energy-bars obstacle first. However, she struggled on the bars and eventually fell. The fall allowed Stenning to catch her, and Levray failed to bank any money.

That proved to be a trend.

Josh Hartman, a father to quadruplets, was paired up with Defender and Green Beret Robert Killian. Hartman successfully completed two obstacles to bank $25,000 but wasn't satisfied and chugged along to energy bars.

That decision cost Hartman, as he fell and Killian surpassed him—erasing his winnings to zero.

When Tebow asked why he chose to head to the third obstacle rather than the exit, Hartman responded: "I didn't come here to exit. I came here to give it all, and you know, I can go home and I can say that I left all of it on the table." Unfortunately, $25,000 was left on the table, too.

Professional triathlete Kayla Kobelin was the night's biggest winner with $100,000 earned through four completed obstacles. Even her Defender, Orla Walsh, conceded that Kobelin competed like "a badass."

Tune in to see if anybody can secure the $1 million bag next Saturday, May 18, on CBS or CBS All Access at 8 p.m. ET.