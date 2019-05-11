Rumblers' Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 7

May 12, 2019

Fans watch as 80 players simultaneously fight for survival in an eSports match of upstart computer game PlayUnknown's Battlegrounds at an Intel Extreme Masters tournament in the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California on November 18, 2017. Scores of virtual warriors faced-off in a Hunger Games-style death match here in a massive, real-world eSports match-up of upstart shooter game
GLENN CHAPMAN/Getty Images

The second week in Phase 2 of the National PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) League began Saturday with four matches spread across the evening.

After the opening week of the phase, eUnited owned a 13-point lead on second-place Lazarus. The leaderboard got a little tighter after that, with two points separating Lazarus from Tempo Storm in fourth.

Given how much time remains in the second phase, the standings will undergo numerous changes over the remaining weeks. Saturday was an opportunity for a team or two to bounce back from a slow start and make a move up the ladder.

       

NPL Phase 2 Standings—Week 2

1. The Rumblers (60 kill points, 95 total points)

2. Player One Esports (56 kill points, 93 total points)

3. Ghost Gaming (58 kill points, 86 total points)

4. Endemic (47 points, 83 total points)

5. eUnited (50 kill points, 79 total points)

6. Tempo Storm (48 kill points, 76 total points)

7. Lazarus (44 kill points, 74 total points)

8. Cloud9 (57 kill points, 72 total points)

9. Wildcard Gaming (47 kill points, 68 total points)

10. Team Envy (40 kill points, 62 total points)

11. BluMartini Gaming (27 kill points, 61 total points

12. Spacestation Gaming (41 kill points, 57 total points)

13. Denial Esports (28 kill points, 53 total points)

14. Simplicity (31 kill points, 47 total points)

15. Pecadores (29 kill points, 40 total points)

16. Excelerate (31 kill points, 32 total points)

*Leaderboard courtesy of PUBG Esports

        

Phase 2 Prize Money

1st: $100,000

2nd: $40,000

3rd: $20,000

4th: $12,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $8,000

7th: $6,000

8th: $4,000

      

The Rumblers gained a lot of ground Saturday, climbing into first place after entering the day in seventh. They didn't waste any time, collecting 10 kills in the opening match. Jazon did his best to keep BluMartini Gaming alive but ran out of space to hide from Waldoe and godspeed.

To put their effort into perspective, that match amounted to slightly more than a third of The Rumblers' overall kill points (32) from Week 1.

Not to be outdone, Player One Esports won the third and fourth matches Saturday, combining to earn 17 kills. Endemic's wo1f couldn't survive a one-on-four disadvantage in the closing moments of Match 3. Then Lampalot did a great job of waiting out Tempo Storm's Sharky to secure a Match 4 victory.

Simplicity didn't have a great opening week, finishing with 20 total points to sit in last place. Although they're still in 14th, they made progress Saturday in large part because of their victory in the second match.

Ahead of Sunday's action, Simplicity trails 10th-place Team Envy by 15 points. In comparison, they were 22 points off 10th place after the first week.

Four more matches are to come Sunday, with the first at 5:15 p.m. ET.

