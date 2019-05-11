MMA Fighter Jumps Two Weight Classes to Land Massive KO and Upset at UFC 237

Viviane Araujo made her UFC debut at UFC 237 in Rio, and she did it in style.



Araujo has fought throughout her career in the strawweight division, but she answered the UFC's short-notice call for a bantamweight opportunity opposite Talita Bernardo. She entered as high as a +250 underdog per BestFightOdds.com.

Araujo used her speed advantage early to continually sting Bernardo on the feet. Bernardo wasn't going away and came back with a much more competitive second round. The fight may have still been up in the air heading into the third, but Araujo put an emphatic end to the fight.



A crisp right hand landed early in the round for Araujo that clearly effected Bernardo. She noticed and began feinting to open up another opportunity to land the right. Finally, a flush third overhand right flattened Bernardo.

The official end came at 0:48 of the third round.

The victory will put the strawweight division on notice. Anyone who can jump two weight classes and put on a show like Araujo will grab attention and become an immediate threat.

Another power puncher is on her way to 115, and UFC 237 got underway with a sensational stoppage.