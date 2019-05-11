MMA Fighter Jumps Two Weight Classes to Land Massive KO and Upset at UFC 237

MMA Fighter Jumps Two Weight Classes to Land Massive KO and Upset at UFC 237May 11, 2019
UFC @ufc
She's a STRAWWEIGHT! @ViviAraujoMMA wins her Octagon debut - at bantamweight - by KO! Wow! #UFC237 https://t.co/j5phUibTXB
Viviane Araujo made her UFC debut at UFC 237 in Rio, and she did it in style.
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Viviane Araujo, a +240 underdog, who usually fights at 115, just won her UFC debut, which she accepted on 4 days notice at 135, via devastating KO. Good start to 237.
Araujo has fought throughout her career in the strawweight division, but she answered the UFC's short-notice call for a bantamweight opportunity opposite Talita Bernardo. She entered as high as a +250 underdog per BestFightOdds.com.
Araujo used her speed advantage early to continually sting Bernardo on the feet. Bernardo wasn't going away and came back with a much more competitive second round. The fight may have still been up in the air heading into the third, but Araujo put an emphatic end to the fight.
A crisp right hand landed early in the round for Araujo that clearly effected Bernardo. She noticed and began feinting to open up another opportunity to land the right. Finally, a flush third overhand right flattened Bernardo.
Bulgogi Jones @Hamderlei
Viviane Araujo (7-1) wrecks shop in her UFC debut, brutalizing Talita Bernardo to cap a dominant showing! Pancrase's strawweight queen rides a four-fight tear, three straight by knockout, and has finished each of her wins. #UFC237 https://t.co/ssJPGjd2DR
The official end came at 0:48 of the third round.
The victory will put the strawweight division on notice. Anyone who can jump two weight classes and put on a show like Araujo will grab attention and become an immediate threat.
Another power puncher is on her way to 115, and UFC 237 got underway with a sensational stoppage.
