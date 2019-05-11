AT&T Byron Nelson 2019: Matt Every Leads in 3rd Round After Rain Shortens Play

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

On a day defined by inclement weather in Dallas, Matt Every stormed to the top of the leaderboard at the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson event.

Every (-18) holds a slim lead over Sung Kang (-17), who started the day in the lead by four shots. Tyler Duncan is alone in third place at 15 under par.

Tee times were delayed by six hours, ensuring most of the players would be unable to finish their third round before darkness set in. The final group of Kang, Every and Duncan didn't even tee off until 5:40 p.m. local time.

When the horn blew to stop play on Saturday, no one had completed their round. Three different groups made it through 17 holes. This means a lot of golf will have to be played tomorrow to finish the tournament.

Here's what the leaderboard looks like with a lot of golf still to play heading into Sunday, via PGATour.com:

1. Matt Every (-18)

2. Sung Kang (-17)

3. Tyler Duncan (-15)

T4. Scott Piercy (-13)

T4. Sebastian Munoz (-13)

T4. Rory Sabbatini (-13)

T7. Brooks Koepka (-12)

T7. Roberto Diaz (-12)

T7. Joey Garber (-12)

T7. Nicholas Lindheim (-12)

T7. Matt Jones (-12)

T7. Beau Hossler (-12)

T7. Doug Ghim (-12)

The late start didn't seem to hurt any of the players who started Round 3 at the top of the leaderboard.

Every was the big winner from Saturday's abbreviated action. The Florida native was able to take advantage of the opening hole with a chip-in eagle from 97 feet out:

That was just the start of a stellar nine-hole stretch for Every before play was stopped. He was six under par on the day and has to finish the back nine before beginning the final round.

Kang failed to break par on the opening hole for the first time this weekend. After going eagle-birdie on No. 1 the past two days, he settled for an even-par five Saturday. He got his first birdie on No. 3 by hitting his second shot 115 yards to stop three feet from the hole.

As impressive as Every's performance was, his score was tied with Munoz, Morgan Hoffman and Kiradech Aphibarnrat for third-best of the day. Lindheim had a breakout effort by going nine-under through 15 holes.

Lindheim is flirting with history as he prepares to finish his round on Sunday. The 34-year-old fired a 29 on his first nine holes and had nine birdies in 12 holes.

The single-round scoring record at Trinity Forest Golf Club is a 10-under 61, done most recently by Kang on Friday.

Jordan Spieth remains on the fringes of contention after three birdies dropped his score to 10-under. He came within inches of a birdie with this shot on No. 6:

Per PGA Tour Communications, players will be back on the course at 7:30 a.m. CT to complete the third round. The forecast is clear on Sunday with sunshine all day and a high of 78 degrees, according to Weather.com.

Based on the vast number of low scores posted all weekend, including Saturday, playing more golf on a single day shouldn't have much of an impact on anyone's performance, and it does set up a dramatic finish in the final event heading into the PGA Championship next week.