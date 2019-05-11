Gerald McCoy: I'll Be Playing 'Somewhere' in 2019 Amid Uncertain Bucs Future

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Gerald McCoy is sure he will be playing in the NFL this season, though he's uncertain what uniform he will be wearing.

Speaking to Mike Cairns of Orlando's Spectrum News 13, McCoy said he "will be playing football somewhere" without specifying if that means a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McCoy is in a difficult spot with the Buccaneers right now. The 31-year-old has a $13 million salary in 2019, but the final three years of his deal that runs through 2021 don't include any guaranteed money, per Over The Cap.

Per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine, the Bucs don't have enough cap space to pay McCoy's salary and sign all of their draft picks for the approximately $9 million it will cost.

McCoy hasn't taken part in Tampa Bay's voluntary offseason workouts as speculation about his future remains ongoing. He is still a productive player as an interior defensive lineman with 38 quarterback pressures in 2018, per Pro Football Focus' Daniel Rymer.

The Buccaneers are entering their first season with Bruce Arians as head coach and Todd Bowles as defensive coordinator.

McCoy has recorded 54.5 sacks in 123 games started in nine seasons with Tampa Bay.