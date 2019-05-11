Dolphins HC: Josh Rosen, Ryan Fitzpatrick to Have Open Competition for QB Job

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Even though the Miami Dolphins acquired Josh Rosen, they are going to start training camp with an open quarterback competition.

Head coach Brian Flores told reporters Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick will compete to determine who will lead Miami's offense during the 2019 season:

"As far as the quarterback position, like every other position, there'll be competition there. In that position, we're looking for leadership, we're looking for, obviously, accuracy, we're looking for someone, who, for the most part, can lead the team. And put together successful drives and put us in good position in the run game and the pass game, from a protection standpoint. So there's a lot that goes into it, it's a leadership position and there's going to be some competition at that position for sure."

One year removed from being selected No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals, Rosen was traded to the Dolphins for two draft picks.

Miami is in a no-lose situation right now at quarterback. If Fitzpatrick gets the job, the Dolphins' plan to pursue Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 draft remains in play.

If Rosen wins the job and plays up to the potential that made him a top-10 pick in 2018, the Dolphins start their rebuild with a franchise quarterback to build around.

There's no reason for the Dolphins to make any concrete decisions at this point. Rosen and Fitzpatrick are in their first season with the team and are just getting to know offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea's system.