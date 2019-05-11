Premier League Promotion 2019: Leg 1 Results for EFL Championship Play-Offs

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Leeds United edged out Derby County 1-0 at Pride Park on Saturday in the first leg of their 2019 Championship Play-off semi-final.

Earlier, Aston Villa came from behind to win 2-1 at home to West Bromwich Albion, who ended the match with 10 men.

In Leeds' clash with Derby, neither side managed to get an effort on target in the first half, in which the visitors dominated the possession after a bright start from the hosts.

The first shot on target came with the decisive goal when Kemar Roofe bagged his fourth goal against Derby this season by turning in Jack Harrison's cross:

Roofe almost netted a second soon after, but Kelle Roos was equal to his effort.

Leeds were fortunate not to concede a penalty as the Rams pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

Referee Craig Pawson motioned to give a spot-kick to the hosts after Harrison bundled Jayden Bogle over, but he reversed his decision on consultation with the linesman:

The visitors could have had Mateusz Klich sent off late on too, but he was only shown a yellow card after he pushed his head into Fikayo Tomori's chest.

In Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Gayle gave West Brom the lead at Villa Park when he pounced on a mistake from Glenn Whelan to tuck home his 24th goal of the season with a clinical finish:

Conor Hourihane pulled Villa level in the 75th minute when he rifled home from the edge of the area:

The hosts were in front four minutes later. Tammy Abraham dispatched a penalty, his 26th strike of the campaign, after Jack Grealish was fouled by Kieran Gibbs.

West Brom should have had a penalty of their own soon after when Abraham bowled Mason Holgate over.

Matters got even worse for the Baggies in the 88th minute when Gayle, who had earlier been booked for time-wasting, slid into Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer while trying to connect with James Morrison cross and was shown a second yellow card.

The striker will miss the second leg on Tuesday as a result.