Predicting the Top 10 Offenses in College Football in 2019

In 2017, Oklahoma had the best offense in college football with Baker Mayfield under center.

In 2018, it had the nation's best offense with Kyler Murray under center.

In 2019, it may well still have the nation's best offense with Jalen Hurts under center.

It won't be a cakewalk back to the No. 1 spot, though. Last year's national championship competitors, Alabama and Clemson, will both give the Sooners a run for their money. And if Houston, Nebraska and Arizona can keep their dual-threat quarterbacks healthy, watch out for those offenses, too.

If you choose to grade these predictions at the end of the season, the stat we're aiming for is yards per play. Points per game can be skewed by touchdowns on defense or special teams, and yards per game is dependent upon field position and how many offensive snaps a team is able to take. Thus, yards per play is the best "basic" statistic for comparing offenses.

Granted, Oklahoma led the nation in all three categories last year, so sometimes it doesn't matter.

For each of these teams, we'll take a look at the star players as well as the potential weaknesses the should-be-great offenses will need to avoid/address.