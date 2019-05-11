Chris Paul Reportedly Denied Stephen Curry Practice Time Before Game 6

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2019

Houston Rockets' Chris Paul, right, drives the ball against Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul reportedly had Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry kicked off the Toyota Center court Thursday night after finding out the Dubs superstar was scheduled for a one-hour shooting session ahead of Friday's Game 6.

On Saturday, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported Curry's manager, Eric Housen, booked the court time, but Paul found out about it, traveled to the Rockets' home arena and took the floor for himself, even denying his Golden State counterpart's offer to split the court in half.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

