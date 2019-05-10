MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers Flip Travis d'Arnaud to Rays for Cash Considerations

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly traded catcher Travis d'Arnaud to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations on Friday, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Tampa Bay is the third team for d'Arnaud in 2019. The 30-year-old appeared in just one game for the Dodgers following his release from the New York Mets. For the season, he's hitting .083 with two RBI.

D'Arnaud was released by the Mets last Friday and signed by the Dodgers on Sunday. Los Angeles was planning on utilizing d'Arnaud as not only a third catcher but also at both first and third base, two positions he hadn't played professionally before.

"We're trying to get Travis synced up with the pitchers and also the depth that we do have with the catching," manager Dave Roberts said Thursday, per Jorge Castilla of the Los Angeles Times. "But I really like the way [Austin Barnes'] been behind the plate, trending in the right direction at the plate. And the same thing with Russell [Martin]. Travis is certainly on my mind of trying to get him involved and in there, but I can't tell you when."

Just once, it turned out, before the Dodgers traded him to Tampa Bay. He had all of once at-bat with L.A.

With Mike Zunino (quadriceps) and Michael Perez (oblique) both on the injured list, the Rays had a greater need for a catcher in the short term, so the deal made sense on both ends.

For d'Arnaud, meanwhile, it's been a strange 2019 season after a tumultuous start with the Mets and a short-lived spell with the Dodgers. Injuries limited him to just four games last season, meanwhile, and if he doesn't find a role with the Rays, he could find himself running low on suitors at the MLB level.