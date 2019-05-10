Kyler Murray's 'Feet Hurt' After Wearing Wrong Cleats to 1st Cardinals Practice

Matt York/Associated Press

Every rookie has an adjustment period coming into the NFL, but Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray took things to an extreme during his first practice.

Per ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss, Murray ended Friday limping because he wore the wrong pair of cleats on the field.

"My feet hurt a little bit," he said. "It's been a long time since I put cleats on. I've been running around. The cleats were pretty new."

Before Arizona fans go into a panic because the new franchise quarterback is already hurting himself, Murray noted he felt "pretty good" aside from having sore feet.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals are trying to get the right cleats for Murray delivered before they practice again Saturday.

The Cardinals have a lot invested in Murray as the new face of their franchise. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL draft and is tasked with bringing Arizona back to prominence. The Cardinals have missed the postseason the last three years.