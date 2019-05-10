AT&T Byron Nelson 2019: Sung Kang Leads at 16 Under Par After Round 2

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2019

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 10: Sung Kang of Korea looks over a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club on May 10, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Sung Kang holds a four-stroke lead after shooting a sublime 10-under 61 in the second round of the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson tournament Friday at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

Kang, who matched the course record set by Marc Leishman last year, posted the score without the benefit of an eagle. He recorded 10 birdies on his bogey-free scorecard to reach 16 under overall.

Matt Every and Tyler Duncan are tied for second place at 12 under. Brooks Koepka (-11), Jordan Spieth (-7) and Henrik Stenson (-6) are among the high-profile players in contention, though they'll need the South Korean atop the leaderboard to falter to win the PGA Championship warm-up event.

Meanwhile, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (+8) fell 10 shots shy of the cut line after entering the tournament through a sponsor's exemption.

                 

