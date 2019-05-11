IPL 2019: Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, More in Indian Premier League T20

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

With only the final left to play in the Indian Premier League, Hyderabad Sunrisers batsman David Warner is set to win the Orange Cap again, while the Purple Cap remains up for grabs for Chennai Super Kings' Imran Tahir.

Warner has accumulated a massive 692 runs in the competition so far, 99 runs ahead of Kings XI Punjab's KL Rahul. The batsman still in the tournament with the most runs is Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock, on 500 runs.

In the top wicket-taking stakes, Kagiso Rabada has 25 wickets, although Tahir is just one behind. The veteran will be hoping a stellar performance in the final can propel him to the individual accolade.

Here is a look at the top players in each individual categories and a preview of what's still to come in Sunday's final between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.

Top Run-Scorers - Runs (Average)

1. David Warner (SRH) - 692 (69.20)

2. KL Rahul (KXIP) - 593 (53.90)

3. Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 521 (34.73)

4. Andre Russell (KK) - 510 (56.66)

5. Quinton de Kock (MI) - 500 (35.71)

Top Wicket-Takers - Wickets (Average)

1. Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 25 (14.72)

2. Imran Tahir (CSK) - 24 (17.00)

3. Shreyas Gopal (RR) - 20 (17.35)

4. Deepak Chahar (CSK) - 19 (24.00)

5. Khaleel Ahmed (SRH) - 19 (15.10)

For full stats, visit the IPL website.

Tahir Chasing IPL Glory, Purple Cap

Barring something extraordinary in Sunday's final, Warner will once again finish as the the top run-scorer in the IPL, a feat he has already achieved on two separate occasions.

The Australian opener has developed into such a force in this format, able to quickly get his eye in at the top of the order and settle into an aggressive groove. For opposition bowlers, his technical ability and raw power make him such a difficult man to get the better of.

His team Twitter account provided the numbers behind what has been an exceptional year once again for Warner:

As relayed by statistician Mohandas Menon, not only is the Australian an excellent striker of the ball, he also showcased tremendous intensity between the wickets:

Although it's too much of an ask for De Kock to reel in Warner on Sunday, an innings of 93 would be enough to put the South African into second spot.

The wicket-keeper has done some major damage at times in the IPL, as his flamboyant stroke play and inventiveness allow him to score quickly when he is at his best.

In this year's competition, De Kock has also shown he's up for a battle. In the recent match against Kolkata Knight Riders, he exchanged some words with Andre Russell after hoisting him for a couple of big sixes:

One of the men who will be seeking to keep the batsman quiet on Sunday is his compatriot Tahir, who has yet again proven himself to be so efficient in the 20-over format.

With batsmen so frequently on the attack, Tahir's variations make him a difficult bowler to hit to the boundary. For his age, the 40-year-old remains prolific when it comes to wicket-taking too:

The spinner is one of a number of experienced heads in the Chennai side, including their captain MS Dhoni. The skipper will be hoping that extra nous will see the Super Kings through in what is their eighth IPL final.

Mumbai are bristling with dependable operators though, and given they've had more time to recuperate between their previous game and the final—they've also beaten Chennai in their three meetings this season—they will likely be too strong for their opponents.