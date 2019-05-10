Amir Khan Undergoes Surgery on Elbow Injury; Talks Recovery in Twitter Video

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Amir Khan has confirmed that he has undergone surgery on his right elbow.

The British boxer posted the following video message from hospital with his arm in a sling and provided his followers with a timeline regarding his recovery:

"I've had an operation today on my elbow area from the last fight," Khan says in the clip. "I could feel the pain when I was throwing the right hand. I'm glad I've got that sorted out and fixed, so hopefully I'll be back in the ring very soon."

He also said he was hoping to "come back stronger" following the operation.

The 32-year-old was last in action on April 20, when he was beaten via technical knockout by Terence Crawford in the sixth round. Khan was pulled out of the fight by his corner, having suffered a low punch.

Afterwards, he and Crawford disputed whether he had quit or not:

Prior to that, Khan had won his two previous fights in his return to the sport, having suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in 2016.

Khan is a former unified light-welterweight champion, although many believe he has not lived up to the potential he showcased after winning silver at the Olympics in 2004 as a 17-year-old.

At this point in his career, it will be intriguing to see where Khan turns next, having missed another chance to spring a big result against a high-class fighter.

Per Bet365, Khan recently talked up the prospect of having another shot at one of the sport's biggest names:

One fight many would like to see if an all-British showdown between Khan and Kell Brook. Brook's promoter Eddie Hearn recently told Sky Sports (h/t Boxing Scene) that the Sheffield fighter "wants Crawford, he wants Khan, he wants any major fight and I don't think he can get himself motivated for anything else."