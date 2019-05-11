IPL Final 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions for Top Run-Scorers

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will go head-to-head in an Indian Premier League final for the fourth time on Sunday.

The Rajiv Ghandi International Stadium will host the grand occasion, with both teams seeking to add to their illustrious history in the competition. They have each won the tournament on three occasions already, more than any other outfits in IPL history.

Mumbai beat Chennai in the first playoff to book their place in the final, while the Super Kings qualified at the second opportunity, as they were comfortable winners against the Delhi Capitals on Friday.

Here are the key viewing details for Sunday's match, the top run-scorers in the competition going into the game and a preview of what's to come from Hyderabad.

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport 3 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK)

Top Run-Scorers - Runs (Average)

1. David Warner (SRH) - 692 (69.20)

2. KL Rahul (KXIP) - 593 (53.90)

3. Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 521 (34.73)

4. Andre Russell (KK) - 510 (56.66)

5. Quinton de Kock (MI) - 500 (35.71)

Figures in full available via the IPL website.

Preview

While there's little separating the two finalists on paper, the manner in which Mumbai have qualified for the final will make them the favourites for many.

In addition to finishing top of the table, they were comfortable winners over the Super Kings in the playoff game. They also beat Chennai on both occasions when teams met in the group stage and have had extra time to prepare for Sunday's match.

As statistician Mohandas Menon noted, in the two most recent final meetings, the Indians have come out on top:

The foundation of Mumbai's success this season has been the consistency so many players within their squad have shown.

While they don't have a star batsman, the team can rely on one of Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya making an important score at a clutch point in the game. It's a similar story with the ball, with the likes of Lasith Malinga and Jaspirit Bumrah effective in this format.

The team Twitter account posted the following clip previewing the contest against their longstanding rivals:

While this will be the fifth time the Indians have played in the final, for Chennai it will be their eighth appearance. They are unlikely to be daunted either, as they boast a team that's packed with experience.

Two steady heads were key to them getting past Delhi on Friday, as opening batsmen Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson both made scores of 50 in pursuit of a small chase.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle commented on the manner in which the side has been able to overcome some adversity to get to the final yet again:

Ayaz Memon praised their ability to pull out a big performance when it was necessary:

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni will be hoping the experience that runs throughout the squad will settle any nerves on Sunday and ensure they play to a high standard. In Watson, Du Plessis and veteran bowler Imran Tahir, they have match-winners within their ranks.

However, all the signs point to a Mumbai win. They've been more consistent throughout the 2019 IPL, have more variety in their lineup and will be the fresher of the two challengers on the day.

Prediction: Mumbai to win