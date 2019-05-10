Report: Kyle Rudolph, Vikings' New Contract Talks Break Down; TE Could Be Traded

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: Kyle Rudolph #82 of the Minnesota Vikings signals for a first down in the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings could reportedly amplify efforts to trade tight end Kyle Rudolph after discussions about a potential contract extension broke down Friday morning.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update and noted "there is interest around the NFL."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

