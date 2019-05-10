Report: Kyle Rudolph, Vikings' New Contract Talks Break Down; TE Could Be Traded

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings could reportedly amplify efforts to trade tight end Kyle Rudolph after discussions about a potential contract extension broke down Friday morning.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update and noted "there is interest around the NFL."

