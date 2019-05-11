Spanish F1 Grand Prix 2019: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Mercedes will look to continue their dominance of the 2019 Formula One season in Barcelona, as the Silver Arrows are gunning for a fifth straight double during Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton have split the first four races of the season, opening up a giant lead at the top of the standings. The first chaser, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, sits more than 30 points behind the leaders.

Both Mercedes and Ferrari, as well as a host of other teams, have brought upgrade packages to the Spanish Grand Prix, and we'll find out how those changes translate to race pace on Sunday.

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 2:10 p.m. (BST), 9:10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, ESPN Player

The list of drivers for the current season can be found on the F1 website.

Track Guide

The Circuit de Catalunya holds no secrets for the drivers, as it is the preferred testing venue in pre-season and the host of this year's winter sessions.

It's a relatively slow track that requires a ton of downforce in the setups. The long Turn 3 is vital and easy to get wrong, while overtaking is often reserved for the DRS zones.

The track is a great all-rounder, explaining why it's so popular for testing. The teams' familiarity with the track also means setups will be close to perfect, and makes it a great place to test upgrade packages.

Preview

Four races into the season, it's safe to say Mercedes remain as dominant as ever, and the rest of the field is playing catch-up.

While Ferrari's raw power can match that of the Silver Arrows, the overall balance of the car is far superior. The advantage has been clear in Barcelona as well:

Per F1 writer Pablo Elizalde, Ferrari had the edge at this same track in winter testing:

Max Verstappen has comfortably been the better Red Bull driver so far this season, and much is expected from the third member of the Big Three in terms of upgrades. The Dutchman took his maiden win at the track in his very first race for Red Bull in 2016, but the fact the Mercedes duo of Nico Rosberg and Hamilton crashed into each other played a big part in that:

The Brit and Bottas may be battling it out for the championship lead, but they have been relatively well-behaved on track. Another incident seems unlikely, and Mercedes' tremendous pace once again has them in position to add another win.