NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: TV Info, Predictions for 76ers vs. Raptors Game 7

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers rebounded with a strong performance and a victory in Game 6 and have an opportunity to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals if they can pull off a victory in Sunday's series finale against the Toronto Raptors.

The assignment is a most difficult one for the visitors because Philadelphia has dropped 15 of its past 16 games in Toronto. The one victory in that streak came in Game 2 of the series at Scotiabank Arena, so that at least helps give Philadelphia a fighting chance. But winning a seventh game on the road has been a problem for the 76ers throughout their history.

They have played Game 7 away from home nine times, and they have dropped eight of those contests. The only road victory in the seventh game of a series came in 1982, when the Sixers beat the Boston Celtics 120-106 at the Boston Garden, as Andrew Toney poured home 34 points.

When Boston fans realized their team could not win the game, they showered the Sixers with the first chant of "Beat L.A." in an effort to rally the Sixers for the championship round against the Los Angeles Lakers. it did not work, as the Lakers earned the title in six games

Toronto and Philadelphia's series has seen each team win two games in blowout fashion and split the two close games in the series, and they are set to meet again Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

The key in this game may be the performance of Toronto's Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Danny Green. Kawhi Leonard is likely to be double-teamed at nearly all times, and the Raptors took advantage in their Game 5 victory, as Siakam, Gasol and Green combined to hit 10 of 19 three-point shots. However, facing the same defensive set in Game 6 in Philadelphia, the threesome made just 4 of 17 shots from distance.

The home court may solve the problem for the Raptors, but if it does not, head coach Nick Nurse has to come up with an alternative plan.

The Raptors obviously will count on Leonard to bail them out, but it should be noted that he has missed all eight three-point attempts he has taken in the past two games. However, he is averaging 31.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in the postseason

Philadelphia will depend on its foursome of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris to get the job done, and the idea of leading the Sixers to such a monumental win has to inspire that foursome.

However, the big key may be Embiid, who is averaging 20.1 points and 10.4 rebounds in the postseason. When he is on his game and his knees allows him to play his best basketball, he can dominate against any opponent.

Embiid had 17 points and 12 rebounds in the Game 6 112-101 victory. He had just 24 points in Games 4 and 5. While the numbers in Game 6 weren't otherworldly, Embiid took over and dominated throughout. When he was on the floor, the Sixers had a plus-40 differential, per Brad Botkin of CBSSports.com.

The Raptors are listed as six-point favorites in the decisive game, per VegasInsider.com.

Prediction

It's hard enough to overcome a 1-8 seventh game history on the road, and that issue is compounded by Philadelphia's awful record in Toronto.

The numbers say that Toronto will get the job done on its home court, but this game will be about matchups. If Embiid were completely healthy and could play 40 minutes or more without a knee problem, the Sixers would have their opportunity.

However, Embiid has been having issues throughout the postseason, and it will be difficult to come up with that kind of effort here.

The Sixers will leave it all on the court and possibly have the lead at halftime. However, Leonard and Siakam will dominate in the fourth quarter, and the Raptors will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a double-digit victory.