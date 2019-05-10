N'Keal Harry in the 'Best Possible Situation' After Being Drafted by Patriots

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry told reporters at his introductory press conference Thursday that he "couldn't have been put in a better situation."

"It means the world to me," Harry said. "This is a great organization. I feel like I couldn't have been put in a better situation. I'm learning from the best of the best, and I'm just excited to get to work and soak in as much information as possible."

New England took the Arizona State wideout with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Harry (6'2", 228 lbs) snatched 73 passes for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He also added a rushing score.

