N'Keal Harry in the 'Best Possible Situation' After Being Drafted by Patriots

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 10, 2019

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 10: Wide receiver N'Keal Harry #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils carries in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Sun Devil Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. The Arizona State Sun Devils won 31-28. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry told reporters at his introductory press conference Thursday that he "couldn't have been put in a better situation."

"It means the world to me," Harry said. "This is a great organization. I feel like I couldn't have been put in a better situation. I'm learning from the best of the best, and I'm just excited to get to work and soak in as much information as possible."

New England took the Arizona State wideout with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Harry (6'2", 228 lbs) snatched 73 passes for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He also added a rushing score.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Collins: Giants Always Had Issue with OBJ

    Landon Collins defends OBJ against Giants — ‘Ever since Odell stepped into the league...they felt like he was a problem’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Collins: Giants Always Had Issue with OBJ

    Landon Collins defends OBJ against Giants — ‘Ever since Odell stepped into the league...they felt like he was a problem’

    nj.com
    via nj.com

    Houston’s Fifth Ward Gave Xavien Howard His Ambition

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Houston’s Fifth Ward Gave Xavien Howard His Ambition

    Cameron Wolfe
    via ESPN.com

    OBJ Says He 'Never Meant the Browns Are the New Patriots'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OBJ Says He 'Never Meant the Browns Are the New Patriots'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Dolphins Give Xavien Howard 5-Year/$76.5M Extension

    Extension makes him the highest-paid CB in the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dolphins Give Xavien Howard 5-Year/$76.5M Extension

    Extension makes him the highest-paid CB in the NFL

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report