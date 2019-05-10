Paul Pogba Says He Can Adapt His Position 'Depending on the Ideas of the Coach'

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said it does not matter to him where he plays as long as "the team works well together."

Speaking to Italian magazine ICON (h/t AS), the Frenchman said that his position is dependent on how a manager sets up his side, and he talked up his own versatility in the midfield:



"[I can play] on the right, on the left, in front. I don't really care. I can play behind the attackers, in front of the defence. It depends on the ideas of the coach, the style and the philosophy of the team that I play in.

"Because we can never forget that football is a team game and if the team works well together, we will all have more fun. Paul here or Paul there: Paul is a midfielder and his task, more than ever, is helping the team do what they set out to do—beyond the obsession with the goal, especially in front of the players of my position. Luckily, I also score goals, but that's not what matters in my case."

Even in the course of 2018-19, Pogba has been deployed in different roles by Jose Mourinho and his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Given more freedom under the Norwegian when he replaced Mourinho in December, Pogba initially flourished as he contributed much more in attack:

There are now rumours the 26-year-old may move on from Old Trafford this summer, and Real Madrid are his most likely destination:



According to AS's report, Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane plans to play Pogba "in the double pivot position with freedom to push forward," a similar role as he plays for France.



Successive managers at United have yet to find the ideal spot for him, as along with some inspired performances, Pogba has largely frustrated since rejoining the Red Devils from Juventus for £89 million in 2016.

The 2018-19 campaign has been the most prolific of his career to date as he has netted 13 Premier League goals. He had never previously reached double figures for a league season. He has also provided nine assists in the English top flight.

However, he provided the majority of that contribution in the two months following Solskjaer's appointment, when United won 14 of his first 17 games in charge.

As results have declined again in the last few weeks, and United's form has dipped again to what it was in the first half of the season, Pogba has faded.

The inconsistency of his form is what has prevented him from hitting his full potential at United and might give Real cause for concern if they consider signing him.

Pogba is clearly willing to play wherever will work best for the team, but he does not always prove that with his performances on the pitch.