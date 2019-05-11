Burnley vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2019

Arsenal's Spanish head coach Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 5, 2019. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal have a slim chance of finishing in the Premier League's top four on Sunday if they beat Burnley at Turf Moor.

A win for the Gunners would see them finish on 70 points, the same total fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur sit on.

To usurp their bitter rivals, they will also need Spurs to lose at home to Everton and for there to be an eight-goal swing because of their inferior goal difference.

As for Burnley, a win could see them finish 14th if Newcastle United lose at Fulham.

                                

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

TV: MSNBC (USA)

Live Stream: MSNBC Now (U.S.)

Odds: Burnley (23-10), Draw (37-13), Arsenal (21-17)

Odds according to Oddschecker.

                       

Arsenal will have an eye on the UEFA Europa League final with Chelsea when they face the Clarets on Sunday, as it's their best chance of securing UEFA Champions League football for next season.

There will be a 17-day gap between the two matches, though, and they will be eager to end their domestic campaign on a positive note, having been winless in their past four Premier League matches.

Goal's Charles Watts was among many unimpressed by the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent league outing:

Football.London's James Benge felt the performance summarised the Gunners, captained by Mesut Ozil, well:

Arsenal have been especially shaky on the road this season, having won just six of their 18 away league games.

What bodes well for them on Sunday is that Burnley, who lost 2-0 to Everton in their penultimate match of the campaign, have the worst defensive record outside the division's bottom three, having shipped 65 goals.

The Gunners have been the Premier League's top scorers this season after top two Manchester City and Liverpool with 70 goals.

Sean Dyche's side are also winless in their past three matches and have picked up just five points against the Premier League's top six this season.

The match does not promise to be filled with a great deal of quality, but much could depend on whether Arsenal boss Unai Emery is prepared to risk his best players ahead of the Europa League final.

Related

    Pochettino: I'd Be Stupid to Stay with Same Expectations and Resources

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pochettino: I'd Be Stupid to Stay with Same Expectations and Resources

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    'Every Time I Watch It, I Cry' — Lucas Still Stunned by UCL Goal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Every Time I Watch It, I Cry' — Lucas Still Stunned by UCL Goal

    Goal
    via Goal

    Hazard Wins It All at Chelsea's End-of-Season Awards

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard Wins It All at Chelsea's End-of-Season Awards

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Pogba and De Ligt's Agent Raiola Given Worldwide Ban

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pogba and De Ligt's Agent Raiola Given Worldwide Ban

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report