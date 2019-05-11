Burnley vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal have a slim chance of finishing in the Premier League's top four on Sunday if they beat Burnley at Turf Moor.

A win for the Gunners would see them finish on 70 points, the same total fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur sit on.

To usurp their bitter rivals, they will also need Spurs to lose at home to Everton and for there to be an eight-goal swing because of their inferior goal difference.

As for Burnley, a win could see them finish 14th if Newcastle United lose at Fulham.

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

TV: MSNBC (USA)

Live Stream: MSNBC Now (U.S.)

Odds: Burnley (23-10), Draw (37-13), Arsenal (21-17)

Odds according to Oddschecker.

Arsenal will have an eye on the UEFA Europa League final with Chelsea when they face the Clarets on Sunday, as it's their best chance of securing UEFA Champions League football for next season.

There will be a 17-day gap between the two matches, though, and they will be eager to end their domestic campaign on a positive note, having been winless in their past four Premier League matches.

Goal's Charles Watts was among many unimpressed by the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent league outing:

Football.London's James Benge felt the performance summarised the Gunners, captained by Mesut Ozil, well:

Arsenal have been especially shaky on the road this season, having won just six of their 18 away league games.

What bodes well for them on Sunday is that Burnley, who lost 2-0 to Everton in their penultimate match of the campaign, have the worst defensive record outside the division's bottom three, having shipped 65 goals.

The Gunners have been the Premier League's top scorers this season after top two Manchester City and Liverpool with 70 goals.

Sean Dyche's side are also winless in their past three matches and have picked up just five points against the Premier League's top six this season.

The match does not promise to be filled with a great deal of quality, but much could depend on whether Arsenal boss Unai Emery is prepared to risk his best players ahead of the Europa League final.