Mike Phelan Appointed Manchester United Assistant Manager on 3-Year Contract

Manchester United on Friday handed Mike Phelan a three-year deal to continue as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's assistant manager at Old Trafford.

United announced the news ahead of their final game of the season against Cardiff City:

Phelan, 56, rejoined United in December along with Solskjaer when the Norwegian was appointed Jose Mourinho's successor on an interim basis.

The former United striker was appointed on a permanent basis in March, and the club has followed suit with Phelan, who was Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant between 2008 and 2013 after a spell as first-team coach.

Per United's official statement, Phelan said: "I am thrilled to be back as assistant manager. Manchester United has been a huge part of my life since I joined as a player in 1989, and I am delighted to be able to continue that relationship in this key role."

Solskjaer, meanwhile, praised Phelan's influence at the club:

United need to undertake a major rebuild this summer on and off the pitch to have any chance of reestablishing themselves as Premier League title contenders.

Sunday's disappointing 1-1 draw against a relegated Huddersfield Town side confirmed the Red Devils will not be playing UEFA Champions League football next season.

That could affect the quality of players they are able to sign in the summer, but United will hope their history and reputation is still enough to attract big stars.

Another crucial element will be ensuring they have a coherent recruitment plan, something which has not been evident in recent transfer windows.