Mike Phelan Appointed Manchester United Assistant Manager on 3-Year Contract

Mike Phelan Appointed Manchester United Assistant Manager on 3-Year ContractMay 10, 2019
Manchester United on Friday handed Mike Phelan a three-year deal to continue as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's assistant manager at Old Trafford.
United announced the news ahead of their final game of the season against Cardiff City:
We are delighted to announce the appointment of @Mike_Phelan_1 as our new assistant manager. #MUFC
Phelan, 56, rejoined United in December along with Solskjaer when the Norwegian was appointed Jose Mourinho's successor on an interim basis.
The former United striker was appointed on a permanent basis in March, and the club has followed suit with Phelan, who was Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant between 2008 and 2013 after a spell as first-team coach.
Per United's official statement, Phelan said: "I am thrilled to be back as assistant manager. Manchester United has been a huge part of my life since I joined as a player in 1989, and I am delighted to be able to continue that relationship in this key role."
Solskjaer, meanwhile, praised Phelan's influence at the club:
@Mike_Phelan_1 More from Ole: "I've been a player under [Mick] and his knowledge, his experience, his demeanour; everyone in the club enjoys speaking to him, talking to him, discussing football with him." #MUFC
Phelan had been mooted as a potential candidate for a new technical director role at United:
One #mufc technical director candidate has been ruled out with Mike Phelan appointed assistant manger on a 3-year contract
United need to undertake a major rebuild this summer on and off the pitch to have any chance of reestablishing themselves as Premier League title contenders.
Sunday's disappointing 1-1 draw against a relegated Huddersfield Town side confirmed the Red Devils will not be playing UEFA Champions League football next season.
That could affect the quality of players they are able to sign in the summer, but United will hope their history and reputation is still enough to attract big stars.
Another crucial element will be ensuring they have a coherent recruitment plan, something which has not been evident in recent transfer windows.
