Spanish F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Valtteri Bottas topped the timesheets ahead of Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc in the first practice session of the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix on Friday.

The championship leader clocked a fastest lap time of one minute, 17.951 seconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Vettel one-tenth of a second back and Leclerc two-tenths.

Over half a second down was Bottas' Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who finished fourth fastest with a 1:18.575.



Here are the standings in full from Friday morning's action:

Both Ferrari drivers were fast out of the blocks, and they set the early pace on a crucial weekend for the Italian outfit.

However, they were both eclipsed by Bottas once the Finn strapped on the soft tyres.

He also had a close call with Max Verstappen early in the session as the Dutchman just avoided him while on a fast lap:

The pair both ended the session in the pits as their cars were investigated for apparent oil leaks.

That was small fry compared with Lance Stroll's late issues, though.

The Racing Point driver crunched nose first into the barriers at Turn 9, drawing a red flag moments before the end of the session while causing major damage to his car.

The 20-year-old was able to walk away from the crash and appeared unhurt. But Racing Point will have a job on their hands to repair the damage.