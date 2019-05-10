NASCAR at Kansas City 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule, More

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

There are just five points separating championship leader Kyle Busch and second-place Joey Logano in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as they head into the Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday.

Bush has won three of the 11 races in 2019 and has yet to finish outside the top 10. However, his past three results—an eighth-placed and two 10th-placed finishes—have represented a slight decline in performance.

Logano, meanwhile, has upped his game in recent races, earning three top-four finishes and a seventh last time out at Dover International Speedway.

A victory in Kansas could put the Team Penske man into the outright lead, but there are numerous other drivers with a chance of winning under the lights on Saturday.

Date: Saturday, May 11

Location: Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

TV Info: FS1 (U.S.)

TV Schedule

Friday, May 10

12:35 p.m. ET: First Practice

2:35 p.m. ET: Final Practice

7:05 p.m. ET: Qualifying

Saturday, May 11

7:30 p.m ET: Digital Ally 400

Kevin Harvick was last year's winner at the Digital Ally 400 and must be considered a contender for victory on Saturday given his remarkable record in Kansas.

He has three victories and three runners-up finishes at the track since 2013.

The 43-year-old has yet to claim a race victory in 2019, but he is still third in the championship standings thanks to eight top-10 finishes.

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Kansas could be the perfect chance for him to pick up a valuable win, which would propel him firmly into title contention.

There are numerous other drivers in the field who have tasted victory in the Digital Ally 400.

Brad Keselowski won in 2011, Denny Hamlin in 2012, Jimmie Johnson in 2015 and Busch in 2016.

Perhaps most notable, though, is Martin Truex Jr., who has won twice at the track before and came second to Harvick last year.

The 38-year-old also claimed victory last time out at Dover and at Richmond on April 13.

Per Daniel McFadin of NBC Sports, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver hailed Kansas Speedway as "an awesome race track" in the buildup, and he is clearly relishing the chance to claim another victory while in a fine vein of form.