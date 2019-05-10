Video: Watch Will Barton Appear to Poke Seth Curry in Eye During Game 6 Scuffle

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - MAY 9: Will Barton #5 of the Denver Nuggets looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 9, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers started to pull away from the Denver Nuggets in the second half of Thursday’s Game 6, which led to frustration from the visitors.

Will Barton appeared to poke Seth Curry in the eye as the two were jawing back and forth during a scuffle, which forced a replay review of the situation. Barton, Curry, Denver’s Torrey Craig and Portland’s Zach Collins were all issued technical fouls, although nobody was ejected.

The situation could lead to some lingering tension—and potential discipline for Barton—with Game 7 looming on Sunday in Denver. 

