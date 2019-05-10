Video: Watch Will Barton Appear to Poke Seth Curry in Eye During Game 6 Scuffle

Video: Watch Will Barton Appear to Poke Seth Curry in Eye During Game 6 ScuffleMay 10, 2019
The Portland Trail Blazers started to pull away from the Denver Nuggets in the second half of Thursday’s Game 6, which led to frustration from the visitors.
Will Barton appeared to poke Seth Curry in the eye as the two were jawing back and forth during a scuffle, which forced a replay review of the situation. Barton, Curry, Denver’s Torrey Craig and Portland’s Zach Collins were all issued technical fouls, although nobody was ejected.
The situation could lead to some lingering tension—and potential discipline for Barton—with Game 7 looming on Sunday in Denver.
