Report: Xavien Howard, Dolphins Agree to Record-Setting 5-Year, $76.5M Contract

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2019

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) runs after intercepting the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Howard leads the NFL in interceptions, and his takeaway skills are a big reason the Miami Dolphins are in the playoff picture despite a soft defense and sputtering offense. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Xavien Howard will reportedly be the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

On Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Miami Dolphins are signing Howard to a five-year, $76.5 million extension with $46 million in guaranteed money. Schefter noted the extension is the largest in league history for a cornerback.

Miami selected Howard with a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. While the Baylor product played just seven games as a rookie, he appeared in all 16 of his second season with 48 total tackles, four interceptions and a defensive touchdown.

He made his first Pro Bowl in 2018 thanks in large part to seven interceptions, and Pro Football Focus graded him as the 19th-best cornerback in the league.

The Dolphins are going to need a formidable secondary if they are going to compete in the AFC East in the coming seasons, considering they have to deal with all-time great Tom Brady and young quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Sam Darnold.

Howard is just 25 years old and gives Miami a defensive building block as it looks to return to the playoffs for just the third time since the 2002 campaign.

