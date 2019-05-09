Report: Xavien Howard, Dolphins Agree to Record-Setting 5-Year, $76.5M Contract

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Xavien Howard will reportedly be the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

On Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Miami Dolphins are signing Howard to a five-year, $76.5 million extension with $46 million in guaranteed money. Schefter noted the extension is the largest in league history for a cornerback.

Miami selected Howard with a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. While the Baylor product played just seven games as a rookie, he appeared in all 16 of his second season with 48 total tackles, four interceptions and a defensive touchdown.

He made his first Pro Bowl in 2018 thanks in large part to seven interceptions, and Pro Football Focus graded him as the 19th-best cornerback in the league.

The Dolphins are going to need a formidable secondary if they are going to compete in the AFC East in the coming seasons, considering they have to deal with all-time great Tom Brady and young quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Sam Darnold.

Howard is just 25 years old and gives Miami a defensive building block as it looks to return to the playoffs for just the third time since the 2002 campaign.