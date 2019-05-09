Video: Watch Ex-Cowboys QB Tony Romo Chip in for Eagle at 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IMay 9, 2019

IRVING, TEXAS - MAY 07: Tony Romo of USA watches a shot during practice prior to the start of the AT&T Byron Nelson on May 07, 2019 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Tony Romo spent his entire NFL career loathing Eagles, but the 39-year-old retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback celebrated one Thursday afternoon. 

Romo sunk an eagle at the seventh hole of the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. 

The CBS analyst was allowed to participate in the PGA Tour event through exemption, which has generally been well-received.

"The whole Web.com category got in, and he receives an exemption, and I think it provides a boost for the tournament for sure," Jordan Spieth said, according to Bill Nichols of SportsDay. "I don't know what to expect from him; I haven't played with him a couple months. He's a very good player."

Brooks Koepka added, "It's fun for us to see those guys, and if they are going to bring a lot of fans, that's what we need."

Through 14 holes, Romo was tied for 139th with a three-over. Keep up with the tournament's complete leaderboard on the PGA Tour's official website.

