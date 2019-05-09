Florida DB, Ex-4-Star Recruit Chris Steele Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Florida Gators defensive back Chris Steele has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to AL.com's Matt Zenitz.

Steele was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school and the 42nd-ranked prospect in the class of 2019, according to 247Sports.

He was the top player in what 247Sports called the ninth-best recruiting class in the nation.

According to the Gainesville Sun's Zach Abolverdi, Steele's decision to transfer comes after he asked the Gators coaching staff to move him to a different dorm because he was "uncomfortable" rooming with quarterback Jalon Jones. The coaching staff reportedly did not plan on obliging Steele's request until the summer.

The Tampa Bay Times' Matt Baker reported last week that Jones has been accused of sexually assaulting two different women on April 6. Neither woman opted to pursue criminal charges, though.

Jones entered the transfer portal late last month, per Baker.

Prior to committing to Florida, Steele was recruited by many of the top programs in the country. The California native received offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina and USC.

He revealed to CBS Sports in January that he had previously committed to UCLA, Alabama (silently), USC, LSU (silently) and Oklahoma (silently).

Ultimately, though, he felt the Gators were the best fit:

Now, Steele will have the opportunity to explore his options.