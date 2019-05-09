Warriors Rumors: Kevin Durant Out for Rest of Rockets Series with Calf Injury

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 8: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Houston Rockets during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 8, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California.
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated in a week after suffering a mild right calf strain in Wednesday's 104-99 win over the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA fans collectively held their breath in the third quarter, Durant pulled up short and grabbed the back of his right ankle.

The Warriors allayed fears when they announced Durant suffered a calf strain and not a more serious Achilles injury. Granted, the issue will force him to miss the remainder of the Western Conference Semifinals, at a minimum.

Durant averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists during the regular season. His general consistency was vital for the Warriors amid a difficult season by their standards.

Durant was particularly important in Golden State's first-round series win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 35.0 points and poured in 50 points in the team's series-clinching Game 6 victory. After the game, Clippers guards Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams told reporters they were basically powerless to counteract the reigning Finals MVP.

The Warriors are arguably still title favorites even without Durant, but the gap between them and the rest of the remaining playoff field becomes smaller.

