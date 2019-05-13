Top 2019 NBA Combine Storylines: Will We Get Zion Williamson's True Numbers?

0 of 8

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The NBA combine has become a key event for prospects to improve their draft stock during scrimmages, athletic testing, measurements and interviews.

It's an equally important scouting opportunity for teams to evaluate players on and off the floor.

With the addition of the G League Elite Camp, Chicago will feature even more prospects than usual.

There will be a number of storylines to follow regarding high-profile names, injured players, potential risers, prospects who can return to school and others who'll be coming from overseas.