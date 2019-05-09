Agent Mino Raiola Blames 'Frustrated Weirdo' for 3-Month Suspension by FIGC

VI-Images/Getty Images

Football agent Mino Raiola has been suspended for three months by the Italian Football Federation, the FIGC, with his ban set to last until August 9. The representative plans to appeal and believes the punishment is to blame on a "frustrated weirdo."

AS reported the news, noting the agent represents some of the sport's most high-profile players, including Paul Pogba of Manchester United and Zlatan Ibrahimovic of L.A. Galaxy.

Sport Witness shared the press release from the FIGC, which also notes his cousin has been suspended for two months:

Raiola responded to the ban in an interview with Eindhoven's Dagblad (h/t Sport Witness):

"I immediately called in lawyers and I appeal. This is a personal error. I have not received any explanation. Perhaps this is a result of a story from some frustrated weirdo. Write that down. You can ask me three thousand questions about it, but I honestly don’t know what is going on.

"It is a suspension, but only for the Italian market. And we are challenging that suspension.”

While Raiola said his ban only counts for the Italian market, Sport Witness noted the FIGC's decision means he's currently without a valid license to operate anywhere. He may have to obtain one elsewhere.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported the punishment has to do with the case involving forward Gianluca Scamacca (h/t Sport Witness):

Scamacca was a talented striker in AS Roma's academy who made a surprise move to PSV Eindhoven in 2015. He has continued to shift between the two countries, playing for Sassuolo, Cremonese and PEC Zwolle.

According to sports writer Jeremy Smith, the suspension could throw a wrench into the summer transfer market:

Several of Raiola's clients are either expected to switch teams or have been linked with transfers in the summer. Per AS, Pogba could be joining Real Madrid. Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt, meanwhile, has been linked with Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Juventus, per Goal's Sacha Pisani.

According to Sport Witness, it's not clear whether the suspension will affect Raiola's ability to work the transfer market:

Raiola was the agent who brokered Pogba's then-record move from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016.